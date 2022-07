A drier-than normal trade wind pattern is expected for the first half of the coming week as a dry airmass moves in after rapidly-weakening Tropical Cyclone Darby, which will have little to no impact on our weather. A more normal trade wind weather pattern should return around midweek, with typical windward and mauka showers during the nighttime and morning hours. Breezy trades are expected for much of the coming week.

HAWAII STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO