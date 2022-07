FRISCO, Texas -- With fans in the stands and along the glass, the Stars made sure to thank them for their support on the final day of development camp. The prospects took a lap around the rink, with sticks in the air, saluting those who took time out of their day to watch the next generation of Stars finish off their five-day camp in Frisco. For most of these fans, this camp marked the first time seeing the players in person, like 2021 second rounder Logan Stankoven and 2020 fourth rounder Antonio Stranges. Wyatt Johnston, a 2021 first-round pick, didn't skate this week but was in the building each day. (Johnston is dealing with a minor back injury).

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO