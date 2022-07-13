ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPSC warns against use of King Song electric unicycle model

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a safety warning concerning an electric unicycle.

The CPSC said consumers should not use the King Song model number KS-16S unicycle due to a battery fire hazard. The agency is advising owners to immediately dispose of them at a recycling facility or a household hazardous waste collection point.

The electric unicycle is made by King Song Intell Co. Ltd. and is imported and sold by EWheels LLC and other companies in the U.S.

King Song and EWheels have both refused to recall the unicycle, which sells for between $1,200 and $1,350, the CPSC said.

