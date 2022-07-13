ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Little league players dive to the ground amid gunfire in terrifying video

By Joe Kelley
 4 days ago
Terrifying Video Shows Little League Players Diving To Ground Amid Gunfire

Little league baseball players, coaches and umpires scrambled for cover after someone opened fire with a gun near the playing field.

From HuffPo:

The children were participating in a tournament in Wilson, roughly 40 miles east of Raleigh, on Sunday morning when three gunshots were fired, igniting fears of an active shooter, the Wilson Police Department said in a statement.

One car was found damaged in a nearby parking lot, but no injuries were reported. There was no evidence that anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted in the shooting, which had resulted in no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Parents said the gunfire came dangerously close to the children, however, with one of the bullets landing in the field near where some of the players were standing.

