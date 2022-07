CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor and comedian Craig Robinson canceled his show in Charlotte after a man fired a gun inside The Comedy Zone Saturday night. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said nobody was injured in the shooting. Officers said 36-year-old Omar McCombs went inside The Comedy Zone on North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard just after 9 p.m., brandishing the gun and threatening bodily harm while inside. Police said McCombs fired inside, and the club was quickly evacuated. CMPD said McCombs is now in custody. Police said McCombs is a convicted felon and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO