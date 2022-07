If Vikings fans were devastated when fan-favorite Kyle Rudolph and the team parted ways after 2020, they might be very relieved to know that a reunion could be in store. A return to Minnesota for the 11-year tight end, who spent his first decade in the NFL with the team from the Land of 10,000 lakes, is reportedly "not off the table." Minnesota's offense would offense would then be very complete, especially if Rudolph could contribute half of what he put up in his time with the team from 2011-2020.

NFL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO