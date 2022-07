MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck is pleased to announce that Rev. Brad Wolff will be the minister for their July 17 worship service. Pastor Wolff is a retired Lutheran minister and long-time summer preacher at the church. Rev. Wolff was also a Social Studies teacher at Newfound and Ashland school districts, and is a former NH Department of Education Social Studies Teacher of the Year. Music for the service will be provided by Amy Weston, who has also been a part of summer worship at the church for many years.

MEREDITH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO