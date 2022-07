The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing of Interstate 57 in northern Champaign County begins July 18. The work zone will extend 7 miles from Thomasboro to Rantoul in both directions and includes the south ramps at the Rantoul interchange (exit 250). One lane in each direction will remain open. Resurfacing of I-57 from Rantoul to the Ford County line, including the north ramps at Rantoul, begins later this summer.

