ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round pick signings tracker

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 32 players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract. More could sign as we make our way through the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at which players...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Penguins Acquire Ty Smith and a 2023 Draft Pick for John Marino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

Avalanche Signs Brad Hunt

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Hunt, 33, appeared in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season, recording 17 points (3g/14a). Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on July 6, 2013, Hunt has collected 76 points (22g54a) in 241 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota and Vancouver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman has also played in four career postseason contests, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as a member of the Wild on Aug. 2, 2020 at Vancouver. Hunt set career highs in goals (8), points (19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign with Minnesota and ranked third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Wild Signs Forward Liam Ohgren to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Liam Ohgren to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) and a plus-41 rating in 30 games with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League in...
NHL
NHL

Best free agent signing debated by NHL.com

It was a wild first two days when the NHL free agent market opened Wednesday with several big-name players changing addresses in the first 48 hours. It's hard to determine winners and losers before we see these players on the ice and how they fit with their new teammates. But...
NHL
NHL

Sabres sign 2022 1st-round picks to entry-level deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forwards Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three-year, entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday. Buffalo selected Savoie (ninth overall), Ostlund (16th), and Kulich (28th) last Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The three forwards are currently participating in their first development camp, though Savoie is not practicing due to an injury he sustained last month during the WHL playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Giroux
NHL

Firkus making name for himself as Kraken prospect

SEATTLE -- Jagger Firkus has yet to play his first NHL game, but the 18-year-old Seattle Kraken forward prospect already has a catchy nickname and has been compared to one of the top scorers in the League. "He scores goals, and he scores goals in a lot of different ways,"...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Marino traded to Devils by Penguins for Smith

Third-round pick in 2023 Draft also goes to Pittsburgh for 25-year-old defenseman. John Marino was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old defenseman had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kraken Sign Veteran Forward

Seattle adds depth forward John Hayden, signing former Buffalo Sabre to one-year, two-way deal at $750,000 AAV. He has proved a physical two-way player over six NHL seasons. Continuing to build out its system of players, the Kraken signed NHL-tested forward John Hayden to a one-year two-way contract at $750,000 average annual value) Friday. The 6-foot-3 played for Buffalo last season and has appeared in 240 NHL games over the last six seasons.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Calle Järnkrok

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Calle Järnkrok to a four-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $2.1 million. Järnkrok, 30, joins the Maple Leafs having split the 2021-22 season between Calgary and Seattle, registering a combined 30 points...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Lw#The Ontario Hockey League#Philadelphia Flyers#Boston College#The Western Hockey League#Detroit Red Wings
NHL

Color of Hockey: Diversity in guest coaches at Ducks development camp

Part of growing NHL effort to open coaching doors for people of color, women. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Sam Uisprapassorn and former NHL player Emerson Etem, who were Anaheim Ducks guest coaches and part of an effort to increase diversity in professional hockey's coaching ranks.
HOCKEY
NHL

Islanders Donate Ford Truck to Local Veteran

The Islanders, Ford, and the Islanders Children Foundation give F-150 to local veteran. Feelings of thankfulness, joy and nostalgia were emersed in Elmont on Thursday, as the New York Islanders, the Islanders Children's Foundation and Ford teamed up to donate a new Ford F-150 to a local military veteran through the Built Ford Tough Military Tribute.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Flyers sign Morgan Frost to one year contract

Frost inks a one-year, one-way, contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $800,000. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed center Morgan Frost to a one-year, one-way, contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $800,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Frost,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Two-year contract extension for Rem Pitlick

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Saturday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract extension with forward Rem Pitlick. Pitlick amassed 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games with Montreal last season. He also served 12 penalty minutes. The...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Nathaniel Brooks Excited to Begin NHL Journey with Coyotes

Skill Development Coach joins club following completion of internship last season. Last September, Nathaniel Brooks hoped he was accelerating his path to the NHL by participating in the Arizona Coyotes' coaching internship program. Less than a year later, he's officially part of the pack. Brooks was named the Coyotes' new...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Capitals advancing coaching opportunities for women at development camp

Schuler participated in the staff meetings with Capitals coach Peter Laviolette and Scott Allen, coach of Hershey of the American Hockey League, where they reviewed practice planning and tactical packages. She also had individual discussions with Capitals assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe about neutral-zone play and penalty-killing techniques. "It's...
DULUTH, MN
NHL

Predators Sign Joakim Kemell to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Forward Was Selected in First Round (17th Overall) by Nashville in Last Week's NHL Draft. Nashville, Tenn. (July 15, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Joakim Kemell to a three-year, entry-level contract. Kemell, 18 (4/27/04), was selected...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Palat: 'I'm Ready to Be the Leader' | FEATURE

Palat brings championship pedigree to New Jersey Devils lineup. Ondrej Palat is excited. For the first time in her life, his daughter Adelka is going to see snow. "It's gonna be different. You know, my daughter has never seen snow, my dog neither so, it's gonna be different but we're excited and we can't wait to get into New Jersey."
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy