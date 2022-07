Watching family movies of the ‘90s, you may be under the impression that brothers were always mean-spirited antagonizers. From bully Buzz (Devin Ratray) in Home Alone, to malicious Michael (Brian Levinson) in Matilda, brothers didn’t get the best rap. Enter Hocus Pocus. Thackery (Sean Murray) and Max (Omri Katz) were so protective and sweet-natured toward their little sisters that they made all other brothers look like Hitlers in the making. As fans eagerly await the return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2 later this year, the time is right to give even more credit to the original. This film not only breathed new life to the tired witch image, but it also flipped the switch on the cruel and conniving brother image too.

