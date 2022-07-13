ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Tate Parties Hard As An Old Lady in the Trailer For 'The Nan Movie'

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best characters to come out of the short-lived but highly acclaimed sketch comedy series The Catherine Tate Show is The Nan – which is essentially series star Catherine Tate dressed as an old lady –, a no-BS woman who speaks her mind and can get quite aggressive when...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’: Is the Ryan Gosling Action Thriller on Streaming or in Theaters?

When it’s Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans pitted against each other in a kill or be killed situation, you know that there’s no way you can miss that movie. Netflix’s latest action thriller, The Gray Man, featuring these two stars, is billed as the most expensive movie the streaming service ever made, and it’ll join the new lineup of new films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Day Shift, and more coming this 2022 on the network.
MOVIES
Collider

Why It's Impossible to Look Away from Lesley Manville in 'Phantom Thread'

In many ways, the upcoming Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris appears to be quite a conventional film. Based on a novel about a cleaning lady in post-war London who saves up for a trip to Paris in order to buy a Dior gown, it seems to be the kind of frothy, crowd-pleasing dramedy Britain does so well. But now that the movie industry is in its post-pandemic phase (mostly), films like Mrs. Harris — amiable, modest, geared towards older audiences — are shunted off to streaming more often than not. And yet there it is, its poster proudly on display next to Thor: Love and Thunder outside movie theaters across the country. Mrs. Harris’ theatrical release is risky, but encouraging all the same; if nothing else, it lets audiences see the great Lesley Manville in a leading role on the big screen.
MOVIES
Collider

'Loki' Season 2 Adds 'Blindspotting' Alum Rafael Casal to Disney+ Series

Rafael Casal, who currently stars in the series Blindspotting, will be joining the cast of the Disney+ series Loki for Season 2, Deadline reports. Although the details about who Casal will be playing in the show's second outing are being kept under wraps, his role is expected to be a "major" one. He joins a handful of Season 1 cast members who have been confirmed to return for Loki's season, including Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), and Eugene Cordero (TVA receptionist Casey).
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Is the Animated Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the next best martial arts comedy movie you’ll ever see, or at least that’s what we are hoping. The animated comedy film follows the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who wants to become a samurai to protect himself from bullies. But as it turns out, he’ll have to save an entire village of cats from a villainous feline first. Yes, it does sound a little uncharacteristic of dogs to become protectors of cats, but as they say, these are times of great change. So, get ready for an action-packed adventure with paws, claws, and everything in between.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Sheridan Takes His Yellowstone Actors To “Cowboy Camp” Before Filming

If you have watched even thirty seconds of Yellowstone or 1883, it is so apparent that Taylor Sheridan does a great job of providing a realistic setting of how cowboying really is. But how does he prepare his group for shooting in conditions they might not know anything about? Cowboy Camp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official) According to Sheridan, getting his actors cowboy ready is a non-negotiable: “I don’t rehearse with my actors; […] The post Taylor Sheridan Takes His Yellowstone Actors To “Cowboy Camp” Before Filming first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2022

Blurring fiction with reality, or, maybe better said, reality with extremes of itself, these seven films new to Hulu this month offer an intellectual take, albeit often with comedic elements to pillow the philosophical blow, on what humanity risks when their hearts, loved ones, and reasons for existing are on the line. Which world is better to live in: the world where you stay firmly where you are and see through its pains and gloriousness, or the world you challenge yourself to get to, so you forage new planes of experience and ways of consideration?
MOVIES
Collider

Bring Home Your Very Own 'Marcel the Shell' From A24 and Craighill

If you found yourself drawn to A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, you’re not alone. The story of the tiny, anthropomorphic seashell with googly eyes and his journey to find a community made audiences everywhere laugh and cry when it hit theaters on June 24. And now, you can bring him home and make him a part of your family. A24 has revealed that in a partnership with clever and crafty design company, Craighill, the duo has created a keepsake version of the brave lil guy that will make the perfect addition to your desk, dresser, mantle, or anywhere you display your most prized possessions.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Has Franchise-Worst Box Office Fall in Second Weekend, Adds $46 Million

Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder is flirting with a franchise-worst second-weekend drop after adding $46 million at the box office. The superhero sequel fell by 68% in its sophomore bow, which ranks among the worst falls in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. By comparison, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fell by 67% earlier this year, and Black Widow dropped 68% in 2021. But the latter film was given a controversial day-and-date release on Disney+ (for a premium access fee). Spider-Man: No Way Home also fell by 68%, but it made over $100 million more than Love and Thunder in its opening weekend.
MOVIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': 10 Other Hollywood Blockbusters Filmed In Australia

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes in the form of the cosmic and action-packed space romp Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, who is back at the helm after the success of predecessor Thor: Ragnarok, the film sees Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) search for inner peace disrupted after the emergence of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). When the existence of the Gods is threatened, Thor teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) - who now wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor - in order to stop Gorr’s plans.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Mirror' Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

What Will Black Mirror Season 6 Be About?Given that Black Mirror is an anthology series, it’s impossible to give a plot synopsis for an entire season. Additionally, the show’s creators are always very secretive about giving much information away before the initial release. It has been mentioned by Brooker that this season will have a much more cinematic scope in terms of production quality, treating each episode as an individual movie.
TV SERIES
Collider

Tom Pelphrey's 'Ozark' Emmy Nomination Was Overdue

The Emmy Awards have a history of giving guest acting nominations to actors that they had previously snubbed as “makeup noms.” After being snubbed of a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the first three seasons of Better Call Saul, Michael McKean finally received an overdue nomination for his performance as Chuck McGill in the fourth season episode “Winner.” Similarly, Kate Mara received a Best Guest Actress nomination for the Season 2 premiere of House of Cards, even though she had been snubbed of a Best Supporting Actress recognition in the first season.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': How Does the Series Differ From the Book?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video's coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become a beloved summer treat for both teenagers and adults alike for its wonderful ode to first loves and the beach. But before the show, it was already a hit 2009 novel by Jenny Han, who also wrote the To All The Boys trilogy that was later adapted into a film trilogy by Netflix. Han has long been captivating the hearts of readers through her books that will surely take you on a swoon-worthy adventure, so it's no surprise that many want to see more of her characters and be able to envision the scenes they have read from her books, translating the words on screen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

From 'The Gentlemen' to 'Snatch': 8 Best Guy Ritchie's Action Movies

Some may find it hard to believe that the guy who directed Aladdin live-action in 2019 is the same person who directed Snatch in 2000. Guy Ritchie is the United Kingdom's counterpart of Quentin Tarantino, as both directors produce highly entertaining, violent action films with multi-layered narratives. The distinction is...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Novels of 2022 (So Far), According to Goodreads

2022 is shaping up to be a good year for fiction. Literary heavyweights Mohsin Hamid and Hanya Yanagihara have published new novels, while Polish author Olga Tokarczuk's acclaimed The Books of Jacob has been translated into English for the first time. Booker Prize-winner Julian Barnes is also set to release his latest work Elizabeth Finch in August.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

‘Hocus Pocus’: Thackery and Max Were the Ultimate Protective Big Brothers

Watching family movies of the ‘90s, you may be under the impression that brothers were always mean-spirited antagonizers. From bully Buzz (Devin Ratray) in Home Alone, to malicious Michael (Brian Levinson) in Matilda, brothers didn’t get the best rap. Enter Hocus Pocus. Thackery (Sean Murray) and Max (Omri Katz) were so protective and sweet-natured toward their little sisters that they made all other brothers look like Hitlers in the making. As fans eagerly await the return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2 later this year, the time is right to give even more credit to the original. This film not only breathed new life to the tired witch image, but it also flipped the switch on the cruel and conniving brother image too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

‘She Will’ Review: A Magnificently Sublime Tale of Witches Finds Awe in the Supernatural

In the opening moments of She Will, the bewitching feature debut from writer-director Charlotte Colbert, we accompany Alice Krige’s troubled former film star Veronica Ghent on a nighttime train ride. The camera captures the journey in the confines of her room and in sweeping shots that float high above to show the train traveling deeper into the terrain. It is as if a snake is being swallowed up by the earth, intercut with fragmented memories Veronica has of laying on the operating table where she had a double mastectomy. She is taking this trip to go to a retreat in rural Scotland, accompanied only by her nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). As we round a bend, we see a stunning shot of the reflection of the setting mirrored in the exterior windows of the train as it hurtles into the complete darkness of a tunnel. It is almost identical to an opening scene from 2017’s A Cure for Wellness as both were shot at the gorgeous Landwasser Viaduct, a single-track six-arched curved limestone railway. In She Will, it is one of the final glimpses we get of the outside world before being plunged into a poetic and perilous descent into all that Veronica will discover in the sublime supernatural.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

