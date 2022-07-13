ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Wildlife Sanctuary Urgently Fundraising for 200 Recently-Seized Big Cats in Poor Condition in Mexico

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N14EG_0geUnQx400
Photos courtesy Lions Tigers & Bears

Some big cats ( and not the domestic kind) need help and they’re getting some from a local sanctuary but need even more.

A coalition of accredited big cat sanctuaries, veterinarians, and concerned citizens are urgently calling on Mexican authorities to safely re-home around 200 big cats recently seized from the pseudo-sanctuary Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation near Mexico City.

Leading the call for support among the accredited sanctuaries is San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears big cat and bear sanctuary.

“We need to keep these animals from going from one bad situation to another,” said Bobbi Brink, founder, and director of Lions Tigers & Bears. “These cats are underweight, malnourished, and have open wounds … they need to be transferred to accredited sanctuaries so they can live their lives safely and with dignity.”

Since there are no big cat sanctuaries accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries in Mexico, the coalition is asking for the animals to be sent to accredited sanctuaries in the U.S.

Brink and her rescue team are leading a coordinated effort among 16 sanctuary members of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance, who have offered to provide transportation, logistics, and lifetime homes to at least 50 cats at their U.S.-based sanctuaries. The team is also working on identifying additional opportunities for placement in other established, true sanctuaries.

On Tuesday the San Diego sanctuary raised nearly $5,000 through a GoFundMe page to send the on-the-ground veterinary team medical supplies, including medicine, wound care, antiseptic, de-wormer, pain treatment, microchip supplies, and more as they care for the cats.

Last week, the facility was raided by the Mexican government, which gained control of more than 200 big cats on the property concerning health conditions, including African lions, white lions, tigers, jaguars, and pumas.

Since then, eight cats in critical condition were relocated to local zoos for treatment. However, the rest of the cats are still on-site, being monitored by government officials and veterinarians. Many are underweight, malnourished, and have open wounds.

An update with photos from the Mexican government on July 7 says the specimens have “an advanced degree of malnutrition, dehydration, and general neglect.” There is no running water or electricity where these animals are being kept, and many are in fair to poor condition.

For years, The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation’s facility has been a travel destination for actors, reality TV stars, athletes, and artists, who have partaken in public contact with the animals. Unfortunately, the facility deceived its visitors by operating under the guise of conservation.

“A true sanctuary doesn’t allow contact or breeding, when you see a facility conducting such practices, it is a huge red flag,” Brink said. “Facilities that allow full contact with big cats need to breed constantly to have a supply of cubs for photo opportunities. Facilities like these only have the interest of the owner in mind … while the animals are the ones that suffer, as we’ve seen with Black Jaguar-White Tiger.”

Lions Tigers & Bears has provided a haven to abused and abandoned big cats and bears for 20 years and inspires and educates the public to end the exotic animal trade. Brink and her team have coordinated the rescue of more than 1,000 exotic animals over the years, bringing them from horrendous living conditions to accredited sanctuaries around the country, including her own.

To donate or learn more, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/200-big-cats-in-mexico-need-help.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
One Green Planet

Marvel the Pony Rescued from Slaughter Now Enjoys His Soft Comfy Bed

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Cat#Mexico#Wildlife Conservation#Mexican#Lions Tigers Bears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Cats
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bison Takes 3rd Victim In A Week… Corners Tourist And Headbutts Him Right Over Barrier

Last week, we learned of a man who was sent to the hospital after getting gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, all while trying to save a child from getting hurt. Then, only a couple days later, a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was gored at the park by another bison, and was taken to the hospital to treat a few non life-threatening injuries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy