Ana De Armas Got Real About Leaving Los Angeles Because Of The Media Attention On Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

By larryfitzmaurice
 2 days ago

You know Ana de Armas .

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

And you probably also know that she dated Ben Affleck for just about a year, before they broke it off at the top of 2021.

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

While they were dating, it seemed like Ben and Ana (or BenAna, if you will) were photographed constantly . You couldn't escape pictures of them on certain corners of the internet.

Bg004 / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

In a new interview with Elle , Ana talked about how all of the attention made her feel.

Sean Gallagher / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ana said that being photographed constantly — and generally just being under a media microscope every time she left the house — made her feel "horrible."

Bg004 / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

She also said that the media scrutiny was one of the reasons why she decided to leave Los Angeles.

Bg004 / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

“Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'" Ana said, after mentioning how she'd watched other Hollywood stars become the focus of constant attention.

Bg004 / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

"It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out."

Bg004 / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Ana lives in New York City now, and she also shared what she specifically disliked when it came to living in Los Angeles.

(Please, hold your East Coast vs. West Coast debates until the end.)

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

"It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing," she explained. "It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Read the entire interview here .

