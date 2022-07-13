Ana De Armas Got Real About Leaving Los Angeles Because Of The Media Attention On Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Falling in love! Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas quickly flourished before the general public — and it’s definitely one Hollywood romance worth exploring. Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which they filmed the year before. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in […]
Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source
Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
"Shutting Up Is Free": Jamie Lee Curtis Is Facing Backlash For Her Recent Comments About Ana de Armas
"I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman."
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids, Seraphina and Emme, built the strongest friendship
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to dive back into their romantic relationship, the celebrity couple made a series of changes in their personal lives, including spending a lot of time with their new blended family, and while it takes times for families to unite following new...
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
epicstream.com
Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex
Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini
Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’
The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
Rumors Claim Sean Penn Has Been Hooking Up Secretly With His Ex-Wife Leila George
According to National Enquirer, Penn, and his ex-wife, Leila George officially divorced. But there are rumors that the exes still see each other in private. In fact, a source claimed that the exes have been hooking up in secret.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands On The Set Of His New Nike Project
Jennifer Lopez, 52, is supporting her man! She was seen visiting her fiancé, Ben Affleck, 49, on the set of an untitled project between him and Nike. The couple sweetly held hands while Ben was on a break. In the photos, Jennifer rocked an elegant bohemian-style white summer dress with a knitted gray cover-up on top. She also sported chunky shoes while wearing her caramel-colored locks in a loose bun. Ben looked casual in a maroon tee and blue jeans.
Ana de Armas Explains Why She Left L.A. After Ben Affleck Relationship
Ana de Armas is opening up about how her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck influenced her leaving L.A. The exes, who dated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, were regularly photographed together as they walked their dogs or stepped out for coffee runs. In a new interview with Elle...
Let’s Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and 14-Year-Old Emme’s Performance at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Perform at LA Dodgers Foundation Gala. Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muñiz know how to get a crowd on the floor. The mother-daughter duo took the stage together to perform a mix of songs at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, held at Dodger Stadium on June 16.
Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Got Caught Hitting Another Car
Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son was seen getting into trouble, as reported by TMZ. TMZ caught photos of Ben, his fiance Jennifer Lopez, and son Samuel Garner Affleck appearing to hit another car. They were at a luxury car rental dealership called 777 Exotics in Beverly Hills. Samuel appeared to...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Go Shopping For A New Car: Photos
Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Ben Affleck ran an exciting errand on Saturday, July 2, 2022! The engaged couple were seen walking outside a lavish Rolls Royce dealership while holding hands and looking smitten with each other. In the candid photos, Miss Lopez looked chic while wearing trendy ultra...
Ana de Armas Recalls "Horrible" Attention Around Her Relationship With Ben Affleck
Watch: Necessary Realness: Ben Affleck Cuts Ana de Armas Out. While Ana de Armas works in front of the camera, that doesn't mean she's comfortable living life in the public eye. This was especially true when it came to the media frenzy around her relationship with Ben Affleck. While the...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Link Arms Heading To Melrose Trading Post: Photos
It looks like Bennifer 2.0 is still going strong! Jennifer Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck were seen in Los Angeles at the Melrose Trading Post flea market on Sunday, July 3, 2022. In the candid photos, the happy couple linked arms while sporting satisfied looks on their faces. J-Lo...
Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos
Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wears the Perfect Summer Jumpsuit While Flaunting PDA with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is supporting fiancé Ben Affleck on the set of his new movie in style. Photos captured yesterday show the couple packing on the PDA while walking the Santa Monica set of Affleck's forthcoming film, an untitled project that follows a Nike marketing executive as he persuades Michael Jordan to represent the brand.
purewow.com
Meet Jennifer Lopez’s Kids, Emme & Max
Not only is Jennifer Lopez an actress, award-winning singer, style icon and overall badass, but she’s also a mother. The 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer may be Jenny from the Block to us, but to her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, she’s Mama. From their budding singing talent to their nicknames, here’s everything we know about Jennifer Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
"Legally Blonde" Is 21 Years Old, So Here's What The Cast Is Up To Now
I always forget that Alanna Ubach, who played Serena, is the same person who plays Cassie's mom on Euphoria.
Comments / 0