Styles P Goes Viral After Footage Of Him Trying To Protect A Black Woman From Cops Sets The Internet Ablaze
Note: This article contains mention and video of a police interaction currently under investigation, which may be hard for some to view.
The over-policing of Black neighborhoods is an epidemic the nation has been struggling with since before I was a thought in my parent's minds.giphy / Via media.giphy.com
The treatment of Black Americans by the government (make no mistake, the police are the government workers, functioning to enforce the laws that politicians put into place) has been documented, published, disseminated, and yelled from every rooftop from LA to NYC for centuries. And many of us have had enough.
Legendary rapper, Styles P, from LOX and Bad Boy fame, has obviously had MORE than enough. The 47-year-old veteran lyricist and businessman was recently filmed standing up for a Black woman being arrested by police in Yonkers, NY.
In the video , which was released on July 12 and has since gone viral, you can hear a woman (who is filming) yelling at police as she runs toward two officers who are forcing another woman to the ground during an arrest.
Styles P tries to calm the woman being arrested, saying "Sista relax" and "loosen up" before he directs his anger towards the police. Standing inches away, Styles begins to yell, "You a hoe dawg... yous a whole bitch!"
After cursing at the police for a few second, Styles P is backed up by one of the officers. But he doesn't stop yelling, in fact, he doubles down.
"You scared, too!" says Styles to the cop. "You slammed a girl for no reason, she's on the floor! And you standing over there with your hand on your gun the whole time... You a bitch... You had your hand on your gun for a female he slammed on the floor! Whole bitch! You scared... you not from around here... and you scared of Black people!"
Later, as more police showed up at the scene, Styles can be seen speaking with the other cops about the situation.
