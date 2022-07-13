Tell Us About The Summer Romance That's Still Seared Into Your Brain

On New Year’s Day 2021, my first serious relationship ended. Odd timing, you might think, but what better day to start a new chapter in your life than the first of 365? My partner and I sat down for the long overdue talk, which I knew would end with me being dumped, something I still didn’t want but had come to accept was long overdue and necessary.The next few months were filled with all the usual post-breakup feelings: sadness and grief at the loss of someone who’d been my person for the past three years, frustration with myself for not...

