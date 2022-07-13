ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Tell Us About The Summer Romance That's Still Seared Into Your Brain

By Pernell Quilon
 2 days ago

We're halfway through the summer. The heat is on. And with the heat, comes passion. Getting swept up in a summer fling can feel like a whirlwind that will be remembered for years to come, regardless of whether the relationship flames on or burns out — it can feel like a movie.

So, my fellow romantics (and naysayers), I'd love to know: What's your story of the summer romance that you still think about from time to time?

Perhaps you once lived overseas, and the summer before you moved back to the States, you met a man at some innocuous party and instantly clicked. Then you spent almost every night of July together, and agreed to go your separate ways after the summer — you're happily married to someone else now, but you got a better understanding of love because of him.

Maybe it was the last summer in your hometown with your best friend before you went off to different colleges. And during an especially warm night when you two were sitting closer together than usual and the crickets chirping drowned out the rest of the world, you two finally kissed.

Could it be that during a family vacation you wanted no part of, you hit it off with the guy next door who was also there with his parents? And you two would pretend to feel under the weather just so you could stay behind and celebrate the city you were visiting in your own way.

Maybe you picked up a summer job at the local movie theater, had an instant spark with your co-worker, started working all your shifts together, and basked in the beginning of what would be your first relationship.

Or maybe you were once a college camp counselor for younger kids, and in the isolated world of summer camp, one of the other counselors began to fancy you. And as you two innocently flirted, you became the 'couple' that all the campers talked about and rooted for.

However it turned out, I want to hear the story of your summer romance! Spare none of the cinematic details. Write your story in the comments (or through this anonymous Google form if you want to be more private) and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

