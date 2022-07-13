Tell Us About The Summer Romance That's Still Seared Into Your Brain

Related
These Stories About Being The "Only Black Person" At Work/School Will Open Your Eyes To A New Perspective
“People tend to think I’m aware of everything that’s happened to every Black person ever."
Aespa's Friendship Is The Only Thing I Care About, So This BFF Test Is Amazing
"Favorite place to visit in Korea?" "My house."
Mom Praised for Telling In-Laws Dark Truth About Their 'Golden Boy' Son
She said she snapped after they tried to suggest she was "too career focused" and needed to spend more time with the kids.
Voices: Why don’t we talk about the guilt that comes with being dumped?
On New Year’s Day 2021, my first serious relationship ended. Odd timing, you might think, but what better day to start a new chapter in your life than the first of 365? My partner and I sat down for the long overdue talk, which I knew would end with me being dumped, something I still didn’t want but had come to accept was long overdue and necessary.The next few months were filled with all the usual post-breakup feelings: sadness and grief at the loss of someone who’d been my person for the past three years, frustration with myself for not...
Plot Holes, Character Traits, Bad Dialogue: I Want To Know What You Don't Like About "Stranger Things"
Okay, but Hopper did Eleven dirty, and we never talk about it.
"Stranger Things" Fans, I Want To Know What You Think Will Happen In Season 5
Karen Wheeler is finally going to get her moment I just know it.
Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
19 Hysterically Clever Kids Who Did NOT Have Permission To Make Their Parents Laugh Like This
Who told them they could be this funny?
23 New LGBTQ+ YA Novels To Chill With This Summer
Whether your summer reading preferences lean toward fluffy beach reads or killer thrillers, there's something for everyone in queer YA this season!
21 Hysterically Brutal Coworkers Who Are So Funny It's Literally Unfair
The workplace is not the place for this kind of hilarity.
32 X-Rays Of Living Things That You'll Either Find Fascinating Or Completely Terrifying
We are nothing but weird-looking bones.
What Are Some "Normal" Things Wedding Guests Do That Are Actually Rude?
Whatever you do, don't be THAT person at the wedding.
18 Women Shared The Subtle "Red Flags" That Revealed Their Romantic Partners Were Misogynistic
"I wish I'd seen these signs before I walked down the aisle."
"He Accidentally Stabbed Another Groomsman": People Are Calling Out The "Best Men" Who Ruined The Wedding Day For Everyone
Groomsmen are messy, it had to be said. 🤷🏻♀️
If You Have A Secret From Your Job That Would Be Helpful For Everyone To Know, Tell Us
Whether you're a pilot, a painter, or a programmer, we want to know what you know.
Sorry, Millennials — Minimalism Is Out, Maximalism Is In, And These People Went Viral For Doing It Right
"'More is more' is my favorite quote, and I really do apply it to all my outfits."
Jamie Campbell Bower Read Thirst Tweets About Himself And Vecna, And It's The Best Thing I've Seen All Week
The Vecna thirst is hilarious...and real.
Tell Me About A Happy Relationship You Had That Started With An Awful First Date
If you went from nightmare to fairy tale, let's hear about it.
