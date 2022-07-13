ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

What Was Your First Impression Of Your Current Significant Other The Very First Time You Encountered Them?

By Devin Herenda
 2 days ago

There are a million ways someone could encounter the love of their life.

When the time is right and two people are meant to be together, destiny always steps in and introduces them.

But the way someone feels when they first meet a romantic partner can definitely vary. Maybe you knew immediately that you would fall hard for the person you're currently with.

Or you could have been left with an indifferent first impression but later experienced a lightbulb moment and realized you had strong feelings for your S.O.

It's also possible that you didn't really connect at all with your partner upon first being introduced, but to your total surprise, they ended up being the one.

BuzzFeed Community , we want to know what your honest impression of your significant other was the first time you encountered them. Let us know in the comments below, and your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post!

