Lana Del Rey Posed For An Instagram With Jack Donoghue From Outside A Jail

Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does
Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
Doja Cat loses thousands of Instagram followers after Noah Schnapp TikTok controversy
Singer-rapper Doja Cat’s social-media following has reportedly thinned after she blasted “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp last week for exposing their private messages. According to Social Blade, a social-media stats and analytics website, the “Kiss Me More” and “Need to Know” hitmaker apparently lost about 200,000 followers...
wmagazine.com
Lana Del Rey and Jack Donoghue Stage the Hard Launch of the Summer
Leave it to Miss Americana herself, Lana Del Rey, to make an apparent relationship hard launch in front of a Chicago jail. Photos of the Honeymoon singer coupled up with Jack Donoghue, whom she’s been rumored to be dating throughout the summer, emerged on the later’s Instagram account this week. The revelation surely led to anyone who had an active Tumblr account in the early ‘00s to let out some sort of uncontrollable sound. While he’s not quite a household name like Del Rey, Donoghue is particularly infamous in certain circles as the lead singer of the pioneering witch house band Salem.
CMT
CMT Premiere: Alana Springsteen Calls Out Ex-Boyfriend In “Trust Issues” Music Video
Exhaling a deep breath was challenging for fast-rising country star Alana Springsteen, who once had a breakup heavily weighing on her heart. Songwriters Sasha Alex Sloan, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Nick Bailey helped place Springsteen’s broken heart back together – allowing her to take the sigh of relief she was longing for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance
Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
Megan Fox said that she and Machine Gun Kelly did 'every form of therapy that exists' after his suicide attempt
Machine Gun Kelly said in his new Hulu documentary "Life In Pink" that he attempted suicide while on the phone with Megan Fox in 2020.
Michelle Obama Posts New Pic Of Malia & Sasha Thanking Barack For Being An ‘Amazing Dad’
Michelle Obama celebrated this Father’s Day with her family in a super heartwarming way! On June 19 2022, the former First Lady posted an adorable photo of her, Barack Obama, and their two daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 21, on her official Instagram account. In the ultra cute snapshot,...
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction After Snoop Dogg Confesses to Smoking 25 Times a Day
Watch: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Going Into Weed Business?. Snoop Dogg isn't one to blow smoke, kinda. So when Martha Stewart decided to launch her new iHeartRadio podcast, The Martha Stewart Podcast, the lifestyle expert knew her close friend would make an excellent guest. That is certainly true in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the premiere June 22 episode.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ [WATCH]
Beyonce' once again made the world stop with her latest single, 'Break My Soul' off her upcoming album, 'Renaissance'.
‘The View’ Ratings Fall Off After Fans Boycott, Demanding Whoopi Goldberg Be Fired
Since 1997, The View has been entertaining viewers with its lighthearted stories and endearing female hosts. Originally created by TV legend Barbara Walters, the daytime talk show has endured for decades, even reaching No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among talk shows and news programs. Lately, however, the once-beloved...
TMZ.com
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Out For A Santa Monica Stroll, Couple Looks Pretty Serious
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are continuing their dating escapades Tuesday as the couple was spotted together on Santa Monica beach -- and TMZ has obtained photos of their romantic stroll. An eyewitness tells TMZ ... the comedian and the actress were in great spirits walking past Shutter On The...
High On Her Horse: Beyoncé Shakes Up Social Media Sitting Atop a Holographic Horse for Renaissance Album Cover
Beyoncé knows how to shake up the atmosphere. On Thursday, the mercurial artist dropped the cover art for her fiercely anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, on Instagram, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Her album cover, set to be released July 29, gives a sneak peek into the tracks Beyoncé...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Wears Denim Shorts While Shopping With Friends In Rome
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, was seen out and about in Rome, Italy on Saturday (June 25). Shiloh left the hotel where her mom Angelina Jolie is staying and went shopping and sightseeing with a friend. The teenager and her pal weren’t joined by any bodyguards for the excursion, allowing them to have a full day of fun in the Italian city completely free of any supervision.
Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo
Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’
The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past
Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials
Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed
Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'
Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
How Rich Is Pete Davidson?
Pete Davidson has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. See: How Rich Are Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and These...
BuzzFeed
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0