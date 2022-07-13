ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Del Rey Posed For An Instagram With Jack Donoghue From Outside A Jail

By Ryan Schocket
 2 days ago

You know Lana Del Rey — queen of soft singing, incredible lyrics, and just being iconic.

Bg026 / GC Images

Well, this week, photos of what appear to be Lana with her alleged new boyfriend, Jack Donoghue, have gone viral on Twitter.

Bg026 / GC Images

In the pics, Lana and Jack, who's a member of the electronic/witch house band S4LEM, posed together outside Cook County Jail in Illinois. Jack shared two photos of them with the caption "Family visit."

This isn't the first time they've been linked. According to People , Jack posted a now-deleted video of Lana in February. In the vid, she called him "babe."

Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

So yeah, it looks like these two are probably going IG offish in Jack's pic.

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

I've looked all over the internet and still can't figure out why Jack or Lana would be near a jail or who they would be visiting.

Fox

I'll obviously update when I find out more about their relationship, why they were at this jail, or anything in between.

