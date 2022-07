BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was life-flighted to the hospital after an ATV crash in Boyd County Kentucky. The Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg office of Emergency Management says that a man wrecked his ATV on his own property on Bolts Fork at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. They say he went over a steep hillside and that his ATV rolled over him at least once.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO