The Best Nonalcoholic Beverages to Slosh Into Your Cart on Prime Day

By Micki Wagner
 4 days ago
Amazon

Now that we’re in the dog days of summer, we could all use a refreshing beverage. And with nonalcoholic (N/A) drinks only becoming more popular (2021 saw sales rise by over 30 percent), why not reach for a zero-proof beverage that is delicious and might even be good for you? Better yet, Amazon has tons of deals on N/A drinks for Prime Day, so read on to see our top picks.

Our Top Picks

Best Prebiotic Soda Deal: Mayawell Bubbly Prebiotic Soda

At almost 30 percent off, now is the time to give Mayawell a try, if you haven’t yet. The prebiotics in this soda are derived from agave and can help improve your gut health and immune system. Mayawell works with indigenous communities in Mexico to source this agave for their drinks, helping bring about positive social change. Grab a variety pack to sample four different flavors: strawberry ginger with hibiscus, pear lime with green tea, pineapple mango with turmeric, and raspberry cucumber with black currant.

Best Bobba Tea Kit Deal: EASY BUBBLE TEA Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

Sure, you can go out and get really great bubble tea from a shop (and you absolutely should), but for those days when you can’t make the trip, this aptly named make-at-home kit will fulfill your bubble tea needs. Crafted with ingredients from Taiwan, this kit makes five cups and comes with everything you need to make bubble tea—including straws and microwave-safe cups. Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now.

Best Flavored Sparkling Water Deal: Ruby Hibiscus Sparkling Water

This trendy sparkling water is currently 25 percent off on Amazon, making it the perfect time to add to cart. Made with just two ingredients—organic hibiscus and water—the unsweetened version of this drink has notes of pomegranate and dried cherries. It’s also packed with electrolytes, vitamin C, and antioxidants. All three flavors—unsweetened, blood orange, and concord grape—are on sale now.

Best Mood-Boosting Drink Deal: Recess Mood

An adaptogen- and magnesium-infused sparkling water, this drink is here to help ease your mind. With a blend of L-theanine, American ginseng, lemon balm, and magnesium, Recess can help you feel calm and more balanced. Pick up a sampler pack of peach ginger, strawberry rose, black cherry, and blood orange for seven percent off on Amazon.

Best Canned Kombucha Deal: Remedy Kombucha

For a truly tasty canned kombucha, snag a fan favorites pack of Remedy Kombucha. A refreshing drink that is known to benefit gut health, kombucha is a fermented beverage that houses live cultures. Remedy offers a fun take with flavors like raspberry lemonade, cherry plum, peach, and ginger lemon, all of which you can score in a bundle for 35 percent off.

Best Bitters & Soda Deal: DRY Alcohol-Free Botanical Bitters & Soda

When you’re in the mood for a mocktail that is adjacent to a craft cocktail, this botanical bitters & soda is a great option. Made with zero sugar, DRY offers varieties like aromatic, sweet & spicy, and bright & herbal. At 25 percent off, you can enjoy this zero-proof, ready-made cocktail well beyond happy hour.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members can expect big savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances. This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

More Great Prime Day Deals

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors.

ABOUT

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

