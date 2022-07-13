WEC Fails to Issue Guidance on Absentee Ballot Voting Following State Supreme Court Decision

The Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin recently completed its annual compliance checks of tobacco retailers. Marathon County reported a compliance rate of 7.7%, achieving a noncompliance rate within the statewide goal range of less than 20%. In total, 39 compliance checks were conducted, with 3 retailers selling to minors, resulting in a noncompliance rate of 7.7%. During the compliance checks, youth aged 16-17 attempt to purchase tobacco products. Under Wisconsin law, any person under the age of 18 cannot purchase cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or any other tobacco products. Wisconsin Wins, a statewide program that works to prevent underage sales of tobacco products, congratulates local clerks who do not sell tobacco to youth and provides education for those that do. Almost all tobacco use begins before the age of 26. If youth and young adults do not start using before this age, they are nearly certain to never start.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO