Wisconsin State

WEC Fails to Issue Guidance on Absentee Ballot Voting Following State Supreme Court Decision

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission was unable to come to a decision on what to do now that the State Supreme Court said unmanned...

Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin Completed Annual Compliance Checks

The Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin recently completed its annual compliance checks of tobacco retailers. Marathon County reported a compliance rate of 7.7%, achieving a noncompliance rate within the statewide goal range of less than 20%. In total, 39 compliance checks were conducted, with 3 retailers selling to minors, resulting in a noncompliance rate of 7.7%. During the compliance checks, youth aged 16-17 attempt to purchase tobacco products. Under Wisconsin law, any person under the age of 18 cannot purchase cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or any other tobacco products. Wisconsin Wins, a statewide program that works to prevent underage sales of tobacco products, congratulates local clerks who do not sell tobacco to youth and provides education for those that do. Almost all tobacco use begins before the age of 26. If youth and young adults do not start using before this age, they are nearly certain to never start.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Employers Offering Money, Flexibility to Attract Workers

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin employers are offering higher wages and more flexibility to try to attract and retain workers. 85-percent of Wisconsin employers tell Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that they’re struggling to hire. That number is similar to the last two surveys. Nearly all employers tell W-M-C they plan to increase hourly wages this year, and 86-percent plan to increase wages more than three-percent.
WISCONSIN STATE

