Marshfield, WI

Man Arrested for Possession in Marshfield

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was arrested for drug charges after stealing from Walmart in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received a report from Walmart’s...

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday

TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old man is in custody after hitting a squad car in Waupaca County Friday. Sergeant Josh Krueger says the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called for an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in the Town of Scandinavia at 10:25 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say the invite went out to about 300 juveniles via Snapchat.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Eau Claire Woman Arrested For High Speed Chase in Jackson County

An Eau Claire woman was arrested for a high speed chase in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, July 13th around 3:08pm, they were called to assist with traffic control at the scene of a fire on I-94 in the Township of Adams. When they arrived, they noticed an erratic driver behind them. The vehicle accelerated and passed several squad cars on the shoulder.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Officer involved incident in Forest County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15, 2022. At approximately 9:37 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
Wood County, WI
Marshfield, WI
Willison Sentenced for 2019 Police Chase

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man found guilty of running into a police officer with his car, then leading officers on a high-speed chase will serve 11.5 years in prison. Dan Willison will also serve five years of extended supervision as part of Judge Michael Moran’s orders given on Friday for one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Upon release, he will also be required to install an ignition lock device in any vehicles registered to him and will have his driver’s license revoked for three years.
WAUSAU, WI
Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Wausau Man Charged with Possession

Trenton McCorkle, age 26 of Wausau, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for...
WAUSAU, WI
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receiving reports of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to receive numerous reports from people of a phone scam. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says in a media release numerous people reported to the Sheriff’s Office they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. In the case of this phone scam, the scammer on the phone tells the person they “have a warrant for their arrest and in order to clear it up they should send money or gift cards.”
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Wood County Man Arrested for Possession

A Wood County man arrested after fire crews noticed drug activity in his home appeared in Wood County Court. Back in May, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the Village of Port Edwards. A search warrant was executed after the fire crew noticed signs of drug activity in the home.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Department responded late Wednesday night to an area south of Crossroads Commons for a report of an armed with a gun who threatened to shoot himself. Police responded to a wooded area south of the commons, near the Goodwill Retail Store at...
PLOVER, WI
1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Eau Claire woman arrested after leading Jackson County law enforcement on 120 MPH chase

TOWNSHIP OF ADAMS, Wis. (WKBT) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eau Claire woman after a 12 mile chase Wednesday. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. to a call of a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of I-94 in Adams. Behind the responders assisting, a driver — Katie Carpenter — accelerated quickly through the scene, narrowly missing some responders, according to a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
2 charged in overdose death of pregnant woman

Two men are facing homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a woman who was 8 months pregnant, according to court documents. The woman died June 1 at a home on Indiana Avenue in Stevens Point. Police say the woman had a significant level of Fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

