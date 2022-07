(The Center Square) – Colorado's open records law applies to documents used for public purposes even if they are held by a third-party entity, a court decided on Thursday. The ruling from the Colorado Court of Appeals reversed a 2020 decision from the El Paso County District Court which held that Tim Leonard, a former state representative, was not entitled to any records he requested regarding the Interquest North Business Improvement District in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO