The first season of the Dan Campbell era saw just 3 wins. The Lions were not really a pushover though, just undermanned at most spots. It also had to sting a little to see former QB Matt Stafford lead the Rams to a Super Bowl. He was not going to lead the Lions there, but that was the general idea when they selected him with the top overall pick many years ago.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO