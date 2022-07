On Saturday, Kentucky football received a commitment from wide receiver Anthony Brown, the second four-star pass-catcher to choose the Wildcats from the 2023 class. Up until a couple of years ago, that was a feat the program had never once accomplished in the Internet era. But now it’s becoming a trend. Kentucky landed Dekel Crowdus and Chris Lewis in 2021 before snagging Barion Brown and Dane Key in 2022.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO