The recent Emmy nominations for Best Comedy show a crowded field. Last year’s winner, Ted Lasso, is there. So is the comedy that took the trophy home in 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The dependable Curb Your Enthusiasm is nominated as always. Barry, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building are all worthy as well, but among these contenders, the overlooked What We Do in the Shadows is arguably the best of the bunch. Nominated once before in 2020 (Schitt’s Creek ruled the TV comedy world that year), the series has constantly been one of the funniest and wackiest shows out there. It’s time for it to be rewarded.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO