Andre Drummond has turned into a journeyman in the last three years. Drummond has made stops with the Cavaliers, Lakers, 76ers, and Nets in the last two years. Drummond's signing with the Chicago Bulls will mark his sixth team in the last four years. What some people may forget is that Drummond is only 28 years old and is a former rebounding champion. When Drummond was on top of his game, he was one of the best rebounders since Dennis Rodman.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO