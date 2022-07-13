ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Mexico federation to restructure national teams after firing Torrado, Hierro, Perez

By Cesar Hernandez
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mexico Football Federation (FMF) has officially fired general sporting director Gerardo Torrado, sporting director of national teams Ignacio Hierro, and men's Under-20 team coach Luis Perez. Through a restructuring of the FMF, women's senior national team coach Monica Vergara will be evaluated by new management. - Futbol Americas...

Reuters

Athletics-Kerley on fire but Jacobs struggles in 100m heats

EUGENE, Oregon, July 15 (Reuters) - American Fred Kerley blasted out a warning that he, and the springy Hayward Field track, are in hot form as he blasted to a 9.79 seconds victory in the World Championships 100m heats on Friday, but Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs looked rusty.
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
ESPN

Iran reinstates national soccer team coach fired 6 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran --  Just six days after dismissing Dragan Skocic as head coach, an Iranian Football Federation (IFF) spokesman announced Sunday that the Croatian will lead Iran into Novembers World Cup after all. In the latest episode of a chaotic build-up to Group B games against England, the United...
ESPN

Man United agrees $58M fee for Ajax defender Martínez

MANCHESTER, England --  Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro Martínez for nearly $58 million. The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax. The...
ESPN

Alex Morgan has assumed a more vocal role for US women

MONTERREY, Mexico --  As the U.S. national team has focused on developing young talent in anticipation of next summer's World Cup, veteran forward Alex Morgan has assumed a more vocal role. Morgan, 33, is now one of the more senior members of the team, which has brought in budding...
ESPN

Rubio, Zardes lead Rapids to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. --  Diego Rubio had a first-half goal, Gyasi Zardes scored in the second and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night. Rubio found the net for a ninth time this season to stake Colorado (6-8-6) to a lead in the 20th minute. Zardes capped the scoring in the 75th minute with his third goal of the campaign.
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
ESPN

Kerley leads red, white & blue sweep of 100 at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. --  Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sports marquee event, the mens 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
The Associated Press

Reviled and revered Russian arms dealer is back in spotlight

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” who once inspired a Hollywood movie is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange. If Viktor Bout, 55, is indeed eventually freed in return for WBNA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as some published reports suggest, it would add to the lore around a charismatic arms dealer the U.S. has imprisoned for over a decade. Depending on the source, Bout is a swashbuckling businessman unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation, or a peddler of weapons whose sales fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts. The 2005 Nicolas Cage movie, “Lord of War” was loosely based on Bout, a former Soviet air force officer who gained fame supposedly by supplying weapons for civil wars in South America, the Middle East and Africa. His clients were said to include Liberia’s Charles Taylor, longtime Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi and both sides in Angola’s civil war.
ESPN

Philipsen wins Tour stage, Vingegaard keeps lead, Roglic out

CARCASSONNE, France --  Jasper Philipsen of Belgium braved a heat wave to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France in a sprint on Sunday as Jonas Vingegaard kept the leader's yellow jersey. Primo~ Rogli , the 2020 runner-up and a key teammate for Vingegaard, abandoned the race...
ESPN

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reflects on 'demanding' Amazon documentary

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he found the intrusion of Amazon's cameras last season "demanding" and is yet to see the final documentary due to air next month. Sources have told ESPN that the Gunners received around £11million to become the latest subject of the company's "All or Nothing" series as film crews captured the club's 2021-22 campaign in full. The first episodes are due to be released on Aug. 4.
