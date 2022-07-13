ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Information Network VP Of News Operations Tanita Myers Dies At 49

By BIN Staff
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Black Information Network Vice President of News Operations, Tanita Myers, has died at the age of 49.

"Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network," BIN President, Tony Coles said in a statement. "We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon."

Myers joined iHeartMedia's Black Information Network in June 2020, following 15 years at Reach Media where she was Senior Director of Radio Operations. She previously served as Director of Operations for The Tom Joyner Morning Show and Executive Producer of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. She has been heard on various radio stations in Phoenix, Dallas and Flint, Michigan.

Following news of Myer's passing, Roland Martin, who is a BIN commentator, shared a touching tribute to his colleague on social media.

"Tanita was such a bundle of joy," he wrote, in part. "Her energy was amazing; her laugh was awesome; and she loved her job. She adored me and vice versa. She was SO supportive of me. When my Sprinter crashed last week, I was in Birmingham when I got a text from @JawnMurray about her. I was FLOORED. I literally had just hugged her. She has been on my mind daily since that time. We don’t know the cause of her death, but she’s now an ancestor. We will miss Tanita dearly. I will miss Tanita dearly."

Rest in peace, Tanita.

Watchman
3d ago

I have to say...as a Black, American Indian, and only God truly knows whatelse, man.....to watch humans go about labeling and presupposing "things" about others for whatever reason is amazing. Do I agree with a Black Information Network? Not today necessarily. However I do realize that there are still pockets of ignorance(in certain people as INDIVIDUALS) that do have prejudices that would want to keep certain bits of knowledge from others, amd particularly other races, classes, genders amd so forth. But I truly chock that up to just pure evil. The "enemy" to God's children has great influence over people in general and these are to results. True assimilation into a society, as a whole, still allows for certain traditions and cultural norms for many groups. Without taking ANYTHING away from ANYONE else.

Shawna Morgan
3d ago

may she rest in peace in when she go before god I pray she tell him how things are here in hell.in that we need a blessing we are hurting bad down here.rest in god arm our sister..

Linda P.
2d ago

I would say it amazes me to see the number of racially charged, hateful comments posted to this article about the death of a woman who happened to be black. However, I am not amazed at all because, unfortunately, racism is as American as apple pie🤦🏼‍♀️. All of those hateful , racism espousing commenters (and their upvoters), I’m sure, are appalled at being called “racists”, “race-baiters”, or “race card players”; yet their words (and upvotes) speak clearly as to who they are. Shame on you all…it is you, not the media or minorities (in this case blacks), who keep racism and all of its ugliness alive and well in America. PS, you should all hope for support and condolences upon the deaths of your own loved ones. Hate breeds hate.

American Songwriter

Adam Wade, Singer/Musician, and First Black U.S. Game Show Host Dies at 87

Beloved entertainer Adam Wade died on July 7 after losing his battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 87. His passing was made known via a Facebook post with a message from his family. “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our husband, father, brother, friend, Adam Wade,” they wrote. “Arrangements are being made for his memorial and we will keep you updated; it is a great loss for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep our family in your prayers. With deep sorrow, The Wade Family ❤.”
MUSIC
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

