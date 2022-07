Tonight a few showers can’t be ruled out and otherwise it’ll be a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the lower 60s. Sunday looks a bit unsettled by the afternoon with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon. It’s not an all-day rain event but have the umbrellas. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, with high temperatures in the low 80s, which is pretty seasonal for this time of year.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO