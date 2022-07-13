ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is Georgia's Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TC5kv_0geUGKil00
Photo: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Georgia.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of Georgia is Nehi. Though Nehi's are not as popular around the country, they are a long time Georgia staple.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Georgia:

"This soft drink has been around for decades, although you may never have heard of it. Today, you can buy Nehi in a variety of fruit flavors, like peach, orange, and grape."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

Comments / 5

Related
Outdoor Life

Georgia Angler Catches Giant Shoal Bass, Ties State Record

Clark Wheeler, of Arabi, Georgia, will officially share the state record for shoal bass, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The angler from Crisp County was fishing the Flint River just below Lake Blackshear when he landed the 8-pound, 5-ounce bass on April 16. “We were thrilled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Operation Slow Down to take effect in Georgia on July 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the southeast was released, authorities across the southeast will put Operation Slow Down into effect on July 18. More statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
GEORGIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Georgia

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road. Family Minded created a list of all the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Soda#Fruit#Food Drink#Coke#Nehi
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Most Haunted Places in Georgia to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With the state’s dark history during the Civil War, Trail of Tears, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, it’s no wonder that some of the most haunted places in Georgia include haunted hospitals, hotels, lakes, and more.
GEORGIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Wisconsin

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Wisconsin, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nick 97.5

Breaking: 2 Famous Alabama Restaurants Close Their Doors For Good

Recently two iconic restaurants have closed their doors in Alabama. Probably not for the reasons we would typically think. A famous Alabama seafood restaurant. Bayley's Seafood Restaurant in Theodore, Alabama. They are known for the fresh food. and the friendly faces. Bayley's Seafood Restaurant announced on Facebook that it would...
THEODORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13WMAZ

Central Georgia hospitals seeing increased wait times

MACON, Ga. — If you go to an emergency room anywhere in Georgia, you could be waiting for several hours. Our Atlanta station 11Alive checked into wait times in the state, including talking with one man who waited 13 hours at two Emory Healthcare ER. The hospitals they spoke to blamed staffing shortages and other workplace problems. At Central Georgia hospitals, some people wait while others just leave.
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia man ties state record with 2-foot bass catch

WARWICK, Ga. — A Georgia man has tied the state record for the larges shoal bass caught in Georgia waters. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Clark Wheeler, of Arabi, will share the record for the fish he caught on April 16 on the Flint River near Warwick.
WARWICK, GA
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Nebraska

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Nebraska, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
NEBRASKA STATE
Wilson County Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy