This Michigan Island Has Been Named The Best In The Continental US
Michigan's Mackinac Island has taken home the trophy for best island in the Continental U.S., according to Travel and Leisure.
Travel and Leisure conducted a World's Best survey at the end of 2021 in association with full-service market research company M&RR. In the survey, readers voted on numerous World's Best categories, including hotels, national parks, airlines — And, of course, islands. The island category was rated by their natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness and value. The people voted, and Mackinac Island came out on top with an overall score of 89.10. Here's what Travel and Leisure said about the island:
“Eighty percent of this roughly four-square-mile island on Lake Huron is protected as a state park. The family-friendly downtown has many restaurants, fudge shops, and galleries. There are also several golf courses, one of which, known as “Wawa,” lies on a battlefield where the British captured the island from the Americans in the War of 1812. You can explore the island by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage, but no cars are allowed. Accommodations include the Grand Hotel, which dates back to 1887 and earned the No. 6 spot on this year’s list of the Best Hotels in the Midwest.”
Check out the full ranking here.
