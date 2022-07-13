ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska's Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Nebraska.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of Nebraska is Sprite. Sprite is a classic that has been around for years, and it is entirely free of caffeine. Those who love this drink know it for its refreshing lemon-lime flavor.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Nebraska:

"If you live in Nebraska, there's a fair chance you've Googled this lemon-lime soda. Hey, it's caffeine-free!"

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

