Michigan State

This Is Michigan's most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink . Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies , but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Michigan.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the most popular drink in all of Michigan is Slurpees. It is pretty hard to dislike slurpees, especially on a hot Midwestern Summer's day. You can make these items at home with a specialty ice maker, or purchase them from your local gas station.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Michigan :

"A 7-11 classic, Slurpees are the ultimate frozen treat. Michigan knows what's up."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE .

