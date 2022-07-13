ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies , but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Minnesota.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the most popular soda in all of Minnesota is Orange Soda. Eat This Not That mentioned that there are multiple brands that serve orange soda. Fanta and Sunkist are just a few popular options.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Minnesota :

"Whether you go with Fanta or Sunkist, orange soda is a treat that's delicious for kids of all ages."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE .

Related
103.9 The Doc

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping?

Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out The New Foods At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

It's one of the most anticipated days of the year-- the day the Minnesota State Fair announces all its new foods!. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is a staple of summer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and is looking forward to being back at full strength this year. It's set for August 25th through Labor Day, September 5th at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Why July 18th Is Considered the ‘Perfect Day’ in Minnesota

I haven't been enjoying all the humidity but for the most part, I really enjoy the summer weather in Minnesota. The warmth from the sun feels so good, especially when we know what we have to deal with a majority of the year. So it makes sense that, based on weather data, Minnesota's 'perfect day' is coming up this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Wisconsin

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Wisconsin, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Wisconsin.
minnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota Gets a Taste of THC

Thanks to the recent passage of a Minnesota law, people ages 21 and over can now taste and sip their way through the world of THC—hemp-derived THC, that is. The law permits the sale and consumption of food and beverages with no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, and no more than 50 milligrams per package. Hemp is slightly different from marijuana, which is still illegal in Minnesota. Although both are part of the cannabis species, hemp contains very low amounts of THC compared with its highly psychoactive relative.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Minnesota

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road. Family Minded created a list of all the...
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Georgia

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Georgia, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Nebraska.
