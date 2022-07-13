ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Is Illinois' Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies , but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Illinois .

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the most popular soda in all of Illinois is Jarritos. Simply put, Jarritos is fruit flavored Mexican coke.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Illinois :

"You probably have a friend who swears by Mexican coke. But what about Mexican fruit soda? Jarritos comes in many delicious fruit flavors, and it's the perfect complement to a plate of tacos."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE .

