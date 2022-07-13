ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Predicting the Madden 23 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19R6xL_0geUE5dX00

Could the Panthers have a couple of offensive players hit a 90 overall?

Although the release of Madden 23 is still a month away, we figured it would be fun to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' offense will be rated. With six newcomers expected to start, this won't be entirely accurate due to not having seen those players up close for 17 games a year ago.

Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.

QB Baker Mayfield - 74

Is 2020 an anomaly for Baker? That might be the biggest question for the rating adjustors this year. Having a rough 2021 season in which he played through a shoulder injury will likely dock him a few points on his overall. Still, Mayfield gives the Panthers an upgrade at the position.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 95

If he's healthy, there's not a more dynamic running back in the league. Unfortunately, he's only played in 10 games over the past two seasons. Because of the injuries, I could see McCaffrey falling to a 95.

WR DJ Moore - 89

DJ Moore continues to ride under the radar thanks to being on a small market team that has had below averaged quarterback play over the last three seasons. What he's done with the quarterbacks he's worked with is impressive. This year, he's on the cusp of reaching 90.

WR Robbie Anderson - 79

If Anderson can get back to he was two years ago, the Panthers will give opposing defenses some serious trouble. I'm just not so sure he has similar production again. After his numbers were cut in half in 2021, Anderson will drop a few overall points.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - 70

Marshall showed a little of what he could do in the preseason last year, but didn't get the same opportunities in the regular season. Although he didn't produce much as a rookie, he has the skillset to be a WR3 in this offense.

TE Ian Thomas/Tommy Tremble - 71

A two for one special here since I think Thomas and Tremble will have the same rating once again. Tremble is growing as a receiver but still needs time to develop under a more experienced Ian Thomas.

LT Ikem Ekwonu - 79

I always have a hard time projecting rookies but I see Ekwonu landing somewhere in the range of Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, so 79 makes sense. Give him a couple of years and he could be into the 90s.

LG Brady Christensen - 70

Christensen finally settles into one spot up front and, according to Matt Rhule, is becoming "one of the best players on the team". I doubt the adjustors will take that into consideration at all, but they had to be impressed with what he put on tape in the final three games of the season. A slight bump up here for the second-year man out of BYU.

C Bradley Bozeman - 74

Bozeman is a rock solid starter. He's not a high-end guy, but he's consistent and will give the Panthers an upgrade over Matt Paradis who never lived up to the hype after signing a few years back.

RG Austin Corbett - 76

Corbett sticks at 76 to begin the year, but I see a path for him to push for 80 by the end of the year. He's going to be one of the "tone-setters" up front and brings Carolina some much-needed stability at right guard.

RT Taylor Moton - 83

Moton didn't really take that next step that I thought he would in 2022. In fact, I felt as if he fell a little shy of expectations. If he does take that next step, he could be one of the best right tackles in the NFL.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston

Why an NFL insider believes Tyquan Thornton could make an impact in his rookie season

"He's been good in the Patriots' film room already – understands passing concepts." When the Patriots selected wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with their second-round pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, several analysts and experts were surprised. The Baylor product wasn’t expected to be drafted until Day 3 at the earliest, with most draft gurus projecting him to be a fourth or fifth-round pick.
NFL
All Hornets

Does Brady Manek Have a Future in the NBA?

Many Hornets fans who double as UNC fans are likely to know the story of Brady Manek intimately. He played an integral role for the Tar Heels as they made a historic run through the NCAA tournament beating their arch rival, Duke, and sending Coach K into retirement. Anyone who watched UNC this year knows the floor spacing Manek provided was a major factor in the success the Tar Heels experienced throughout the year and in the NCAA tournament.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Marshall, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Georgia trending for Joenel Aguero

Danvers (Mass.) St. John’s Prep four-star safety Joenel Aguero is announcing his commitment July 23. The 5-foot-11, 191 pound prospect is deciding between Florida, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Bulldogs have a commanding lead for Aguero’s pledge at 77.7%. The Hurricanes...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Wan'Dale Robinson's impact helped Kentucky land 4-star WR Anthony Brown

On Saturday, Kentucky football received a commitment from wide receiver Anthony Brown, the second four-star pass-catcher to choose the Wildcats from the 2023 class. Up until a couple of years ago, that was a feat the program had never once accomplished in the Internet era. But now it’s becoming a trend. Kentucky landed Dekel Crowdus and Chris Lewis in 2021 before snagging Barion Brown and Dane Key in 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Robbie Anderson
247Sports

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot sends cryptic tweet after GG Jackson decommits from Tar Heels

North Carolina basketball lost its commitment from top-ranked 2023 prospect GG Jackson Thursday in a move that marked the first time since 2003 that a recruit decommitted from the Tar Heels' program. Jackson is now trending to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 247Sports Crystal Ball after his decision to no longer take his talents to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

4-Star Daylan Smothers, Nation's No. 9 RB, Announces Commitment

2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers has track speed and ranks as one of the top backs in his class. But only one team can claim his commitment. On Thursday, Smothers announced that he will be attending the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida State and N.C. State for his signature.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

UNC Basketball loses No. 1 recruit to a surprise school

UNC Basketball lost the national championship game and now lost one of their top recruits to a surprising team. After blowing a 15-point lead in the national championship game against Kansas, the UNC Tar Heels have suffered yet another loss, this time in recruiting. No. 1 2023 basketball recruit GG...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Believe#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Christian
Yardbarker

The Carolina Panthers Quarterback Carousel

The Carolina Panthers recently added to its seemingly ever revolving quarterback carousel when the team traded for Baker Mayfield. Is is widely expected that the former No. 3 pick be the starter in Week 1 against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. If that holds true, Mayfield will be the fourth different season-opening starter in the last four years for Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Predicting Broncos' 2022 Statistical Leaders on Offense

Over the past six seasons of Denver Broncos football, the phrase 'offensive juggernaut' most certainly didn’t cross one's mind. However, this season's offense promises to be more explosive in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s system. Combine this with a wealth of talent at the skill positions and a...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

5-Star Forward GG Jackson, No. 2 Recruit, Decommits From UNC

As expected, five-star power forward GG Jackson has decommitted from North Carolina after nearly three months pledged to the program. Jackson, a South Carolina native, is widely expected to commit to the in-state Gamecocks at some point in the near future. The No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class, he will also reportedly then enroll early at the University of South Carolina and suit up next season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Top 10 recruits in South Carolina basketball rankings history

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris, within his first three months on the job, is in great position to land the most highly-ranked player in program history - with history being the era of recruiting rankings, which began in 2003. When five-star forward GG Jackson, ranked as the No. 2 player in the country in the 247Sports Composite, backed off of his commitment from North Carolina, it left the Gamecocks in the best shape to get him on a college campus.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to win MVP

When the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jets fans expected the former BYU quarterback to be the second coming of Joe Namath. Jets backers and gamblers are now betting on Wilson to play at a Namath-like level this upcoming season.
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
600
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy