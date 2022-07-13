ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More Than 32K Lost Power On Tuesday During Storms, 7000 Remain Without Power

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday evening, destructive thunderstorms, accompanied by significantly high wind gusts up to 87 mph, passed through Delmarva Power’s service territory in Delaware and Maryland, causing extensive tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment. The Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware saw...

