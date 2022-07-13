Reece James Comments On Chelsea Contract Situation Amid Reported Manchester City Interest

Chelsea's Reece James has commented on his long-term future and Chelsea's title plans in an interview with the BBC. The 22-year-old has been linked with both Manchester City and Real Madrid in recent months, but was keen to clear up rumours surrounding his future.

Despite having a fairly injury hit season last campaign, the England man still continued to impress. James provided a remarkable 14 goal contributions in 26 games, proving why he is one of the most highly regarded wing-backs in the country.

Garry Bowden - IMAGO / Cover-Images

Due to his fine performances last season James has been subject to interest from both Real Madrid and Man City, according to reports from last month. However, it appears the England international is more than happy to stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

James was quizzed by the BBC about whether he saw his long-term future at Chelsea, to which he responded: "Yeah, I’d like to think so. I grew up as a Chelsea fan and I made my name playing for Chelsea the club I’ve always supported.

"I don’t see why that would change I play for Chelsea now and I’m enjoying it."

Another factor into James' desire to stay at the club may also be the ambition the club are showing in the transfer window. Chelsea today announced the signing of City's Raheem Sterling, and Nathan Ake is also expected to follow suit.

Given Chelsea's spending this window, many are tipping them to be title challengers next season, with James himself also confident of the Blues' chances next season. Talking about pushing Liverpool and City, the 22-year-old said: "There’s no reason why we can’t do that. For sure last season we had a lot injuries. Myself and a lot of other players had long spells out. Around Christmas time we were top of the table and injuries affected us a lot.

"This season if our team can stay fit and healthy there’s no reason we can’t be in and around it again."

James may be echoing what some City fans currently fear- that losing both Sterling and Ake to the London club could boost their title chances massively. With Chelsea also set to sign Kalidou Koulibaly it will be interesting to see if they continue to spend big this window, and if this can translate into a title challenge on the pitch next season.

