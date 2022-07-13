ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods now an honorary member of Royal & Ancient

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwVre_0geUBTb700

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Already a two-time winner at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods picked up another honor before he even struck a shot in the 150th edition of the British Open.

He’s now an honorary member of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews.

The R&A used the occasion of its big celebration this week to confer honorary membership to Open champions Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie.

It’s not like Woods needs any help getting a tee time on the Old Course, or even gaining entry into the famous clubhouse. But it’s a nice honor.

“It is not only the home of golf but a place in this world that I hold near my heart,” Woods said in a statement. “I am humbled to accept this invitation alongside these outstanding players today, as well as those who came before us.”

Woods won in 2000 and 2005 at St. Andrews, and then at Royal Liverpool in 2006. The next time at Royal Liverpool, in 2014, was McIlroy’s turn, winning wire-to-wire for the third leg of the career Grand Slam. Lawrie won in historic and memorable fashion at Carnoustie in 1999, a 10-shot comeback against Jean Van de Velde and winning in a playoff.

“It’s a privilege to represent a club that has done so much for golf over so many years and I’m proud to play my part in promoting golf around the world,” McIlroy said.

DECHAMBEAU SPONSOR

Bryson DeChambeau no longer has a golf ball sponsorship with Bridgestone, the latest example of sponsors breaking with players who signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Golf.com reported DeChambeau will be using the Bridgestone ball. He just won’t get paid for it.

“The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments,” Bridgestone said in a statement to the website. “In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

DeChambeau had been with Bridgestone since 2016 and signed an extension in 2020. The idea was to take a bigger role in developing new golf balls.

DeChambeau is the first player to lose an equipment deal in the LIV Golf era. Callaway said it was pausing its relationship with Phil Mickelson.

MACINTYRE’S ‘GOOSEBUMPS’

Hometown hopes at St. Andrews are resting on the burly shoulders of Robert MacIntyre, one of three Scots in the field this week.

And the locals will hope MacIntrye can back up top-10 finishes in his first two appearances in the British Open with another strong run at the claret jug. Those came in Northern Ireland (Royal Portrush) and England (Royal St. George’s) and playing in his native Scotland — at the home of golf, no less — gives it a different feel.

“When I was driving in on Sunday, that’s the first time I’ve ever had goosebumps coming to St. Andrews,” the 25-year-old MacIntyre said. “I always drove into town and it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re in St. Andrews.’

“But when I came in from above the town and I had the music on, I actually had goosebumps.”

Scotland’s last Open champion was Paul Lawrie in 1999 at Carnoustie. He will hit the opening tee shot Thursday.

SPIETH AGAINST SPIETH

There are some parts of Jordan Spieth’s game that he thinks are better now than when he first played at St. Andrews in 2015. But then again, he was winning more seven years ago.

So who wins between Spieth at St. Andrews in 2015 and Spieth at St. Andrews in 2022?

Spieth leaned toward 2015 because of his momentum. He had won the previous week at the John Deere Classic, and his tournament before that he won the U.S. Open for the second leg of the calendar Grand Slam.

“I would say if I played against myself then, if I beat myself then this week, then I would be holding a trophy,” Spieth said.

That would be simple math. Spieth finished one shot out of the three-man playoff.

“I don’t necessarily know that I could answer that because I feel I hit it further, I feel that my knowledge of seeing a lot more majors and a lot more tournaments can mentally ... maybe I have some advantage on a shot that I wouldn’t have thought about then,” he said.

“But I was also canning everything that I looked at then, and I can’t say that’s going to happen every week. But it certainly can happen in four days.”

SCHEFFLER’S OUTLOOK

Scottie Scheffler comes to the British Open as the No. 1 player in the world. For him, that doesn’t mean he’s the player to beat. He’s not sure anyone thinks that.

“I guess I am No. 1 in the rankings. I’m not sure if I’m necessarily perceived that way by you all or whoever it is, but that’s not stuff that I really ever think about,” he said. “For me I’m just trying to go out and play good golf.”

He can be easy to overlook. Scheffler had not won on the PGA Tour until the Phoenix Open in February. And then he couldn’t lose. He won Bay Hill and Match Play to reach No. 1, and then he won the Masters.

He missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but then he was right there was a chance to win the U.S. Open. He finished one shot behind.

Scheffler isn’t complaining.

“I don’t feel like there’s any extra attention on me. I haven’t read much, but I would assume not everybody’s picking me to win this week,” he said. “I don’t think I was the favorite maybe going into the Masters. I’m not sure if I’ve been the favorite maybe going into any tournaments.

“That may not be the true perception. That’s just mine, but I don’t read a ton of stuff,” he said. “So for me I don’t really feel like whatever being No. 1 would be.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Look: Rory McIlroy broke a spectator’s hand with an errant Open tee shot

Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods reacts to incredible ovation he got on 18 at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods could not help himself but break down a bit emotionally as he walked the 18th fairway Friday. Woods knew what the rest of us were already thinking, but didn’t want to admit. This might very well be the final time we see Woods walking The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods missed the cut at The Open Championship for the second straight time, finishing with a 9-over for the tournament.
GOLF
Golf.com

Here’s why John Daly is wearing a Masters logo at the Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — John Daly had an eclectic mix of logos on his gray pullover in the first round of the Open Championship: Trump on his right sleeve, Ohio-based Wentz Financial Group on his right chest, California-based Mark Christopher Auto Center on his left chest. There was one...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Robert Macintyre
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
AOL Corp

2022 British Open: Tiger Woods' tearful goodbye

Tiger Woods didn't stop as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge. The stone bridge that crosses a thin burn at the 18th hole of St. Andrews has long been the spot where legends like Nicklaus and Watson paused in their final trip, taking in the scene and the appreciation of the gallery. Woods took off his cap, raised his hands, slowed ... but didn't stop. Make of that what you will.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ stunning admission after emotional walk at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods has missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship after posting a 3-over 75 Friday. He entered the day having an even worse first round of 6-over 78. His combined 9-over par is one of the worst scores of his career at a major. That’s certainly a far cry from what he had […] The post Tiger Woods’ stunning admission after emotional walk at St. Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgestone Golf#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Royal Ancient#R A#Royal Liverpool#Carnoustie
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy has 1 word to describe Open Championship

Rory McIlroy had one word to describe this year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews. The four-time major champion shot a 6-under 66 to finish second after the first round of this year’s event. After his round, he described this year’s major as “fiddly.”. What’s interesting is...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Three-time Open champion ejects early, struggling in awaited return to St. Andrews

Playing one of his favorite events at his favorite course in the world, Tiger Woods showed considerable rust en route to an opening 6-over 78 in the 150th Open Championship on Thursday at St. Andrews. On the course for the first time since the third round of the PGA Championship in May, Woods' score across the 18 holes was the highest of his career as a professional, matching the 78 he shot at the Old Course as an amateur in the final round of the 1995 Open.
GOLF
The Independent

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Tiger Woods misses Open Championship cut

Tiger Woods’ time at St Andrews ended early on Friday. The 15-time major champion missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship on the historic course in Scotland. He finished 9-over, nine strokes behind the cut at even par. As Woods entered the clubhouse, the leaders were Dustin Johnson, Cameron Young, and Cameron Smith, tied at 9-under. At the end of play for the day, Smith (-13) held a two-stroke lead over Young.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 highest-ranked golfers who missed the cut at 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods’ inspiring and anticipated return to the Old Course at St. Andrews ended with a 36-hole total of 9 over, ending his run at the 2022 British Open after two days. While Woods is not ranked among the world’s best golfers (currently 229th), his legendary status will always overshadow the computer’s data and create a whirlwind of buzz. He joins a list of big-time names who won’t be teeing it up during the weekend.
GOLF
The Independent

Cameron Smith breaks Open record as Tiger Woods makes emotional early exit

Australia’s Cameron Smith stepped confidently into the spotlight vacated by Tiger Woods as Rory McIlroy remained firmly in contention in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.After an emotional Woods made an early exit from almost certainly his last competitive appearance on the Old Course, Smith carded a flawless 64 for a 13-under-par halfway total of 131.That surpassed the previous best for an Open at St Andrews – set by Nick Faldo and Greg Norman in 1990 and matched by Louis Oosthuizen in 2010 – by a shot and gave Smith a two-shot lead over Cameron Young, with McIlroy and...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Former PGA Tour champion blasts “disgusting” LIV Golf players

Ken Green isn’t exactly the kind of golfer who tends to stick up for the PGA Tour. The five-time tour winner and 1989 Ryder Cup participant clashed with tour brass for years. However, when it comes to golfers who left to take the money with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, he does not mince words.
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Serena Williams Enters Toronto Tournament Amid Retirement Speculation

Serena Williams is officially on the player entry list for the National Bank Open in Toronto taking place at the beginning of August. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made her tennis return at the end of June after not playing since last year’s Wimbledon by playing doubles in the Eastbourne tournament ahead of Wimbledon. She then played singles at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to France’s Harmony Tan in a close three-set match.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

997K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy