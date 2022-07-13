ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'You Can Go Anywhere In The World And Find Liverpool Fans' - Reds CEO Billy Hogan On Pre-Season Tour In Asia

By Rowan Lee
 4 days ago

Liverpool Football Club CEO Billy Hogan has been giving his thoughts on the Reds pre-season tour of Asia and how much of a success it has been so far.

The Reds have just arrived in Singapore after spending the last few days in Bangkok where they faced Manchester United in a friendly match.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo Hogan expressed his reaction to how the tour has currently gone. "The tours give you a great example of how big the club is." Hogan said talking to Chief Writer Ian Doyle.

"When you think of the biggest sporting institutions in the world, Liverpool Football Club is in that conversation.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to work in sports for 20 years, and before I worked for Liverpool I thought I understood how big sports teams and clubs work.

"Then one of the first business trips I took having joined the club was to come to Asia and I was blown away by the reception, the reaction and just how popular the club is.

"During the last 10 years I’ve worked at the club, you can go anywhere in the world and find Liverpool fans." Added Hogan.

"This tour has been a great opportunity to see that, and across social media the opportunity of fans everywhere to be able to see the reaction we get when we come to a market such as Thailand, hopefully it impresses on people how big the club is.

“It was certainly a busy few days when we were in Thailand, having not travelled the last two years due to the pandemic, having the opportunity to get back on to the pre-season tours is great. Everybody has really enjoyed the experience.

“The reception has been incredibly warm, enthusiastic and it was great just landing at the airport in Bangkok when there were thousands of fans waiting for us, along with those outside the hotel.

"Every event we go to, the supporters are there. The reception has always been tremendous whenever we come to Thailand, and this time was no different.”

