ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Former Suns Center JaVale McGee Dishes on Why He Joined Dallas

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZCzs_0geUALok00

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee said Luka Doncic and a starting role helped lure him to become a Dallas Maverick.

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee couldn't beat them, so he joined them.

After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, McGee ultimately joined the dark side in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team.

The Suns were reportedly unwilling to give McGee a multi-year deal, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

In what will be his second stint with Dallas, McGee hopes to replicate similar success with head coach Jason Kidd from their days with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

In a short interview with The Dallas Morning News , it was revealed that the Mavericks pitched him an expanded role next to Luka Doncic in the very start of free agency.

"I just feel like the situation, it was a great team," said McGee.

"Obviously I had just played them in the playoffs and they had that playoff run, and knowing the abilities of Luka and the way he distributes the ball and players like that, I seem to really succeed with. And the fact that I was also coming here to be a starter was part of why I wanted to come here also."

McGee confirmed to reporter Callie Caplan that he held interest from the Milwaukee Bucks before returning to Dallas. He also pointed to Doncic's growth as a reason to be be excited about playing with him.

He also believes his connections from his time in Los Angeles helped tie him to the Mavericks.

"It definitely helped. Jason and Jared (Dudley) really were monumental in bringing me to the team, for sure. Definitely with decision-making, just familiar faces I know and coaching — I know their demeanor, and I know their coaching style, so that was pretty cool, too," said McGee.

Last season, McGee played in 74 games for the Suns, averaging 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in just under 16 minutes played. The Suns lost him and Frank Kaminsky in free agency with Deandre Ayton potentially on the way out, too.

Phoenix did re-sign Bismack Biyombo and traded for Jock Landale as well, covering their bases in any scenario that involves more change.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Former Suns Center Frank Kaminsky Posts Goodbye Message

Louis King Impressing, Catching Eyes in Summer League

Suns Defeat Mavericks, Emerge to 2-1 in Summer League

Kevin Durant Trade Not Expected Soon

Devin Booker-Chris Paul Duo Falls Short in Superstar Rankings

Report: NBA Expected to Make Play-in Tournament Permanent

Deandre Ayton Expected Out of Phoenix Soon

Devin Booker Praises Monty Williams, Chris Paul

Suns Sloppy in Summer League Loss to Wizards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant trade destination revealed by Jerry West amid incredibly high praise

Jerry West, who currently sits on the board for the Los Angeles Clippers, previously spent no less than six years with the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member. During that time, he helped lead the Dubs to a couple of titles, while also getting the opportunity to work with some of the greatest players this game has ever known. This includes Kevin Durant, who himself won two titles with the Warriors during his three-year stint with the team.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Dallas, TX
Basketball
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#Suns Center#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make Decision On Franchise Star

On Thursday night, both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania have reported that the Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers offer sheet for Deandre Ayton. Charania: "The Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet on Deandre Ayton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium....
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Says Lakers Should Trade LeBron James For Kevin Durant: "If You Rob Pelinka And Someone Says, ‘Okay, I’ll Give You KD For LeBron,’ You Have To Do That Trade.”

The Kevin Durant saga is still hot around the league. Even though not many teams have shown a huge interest in the player, the Brooklyn Nets still expect several offers for their superstar. During the past few weeks, we've learned about some crazy trade ideas that would place Durant on a different team, but this is only the imagination of fans and analysts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The Pacers Are Reportedly Waiving 4 Players

The Indiana Pacers waived multiple players Thursday after signing DeAndre Ayton to a record-setting offer sheet. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ayton agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum deal with the Pacers. Although the Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the restricted free agent's offer, Indiana cleared cap space to leave the door open.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
431
Followers
184
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy