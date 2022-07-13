Former Suns Center JaVale McGee Dishes on Why He Joined Dallas

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee said Luka Doncic and a starting role helped lure him to become a Dallas Maverick.

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee couldn't beat them, so he joined them.

After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, McGee ultimately joined the dark side in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team.

The Suns were reportedly unwilling to give McGee a multi-year deal, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

In what will be his second stint with Dallas, McGee hopes to replicate similar success with head coach Jason Kidd from their days with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

In a short interview with The Dallas Morning News , it was revealed that the Mavericks pitched him an expanded role next to Luka Doncic in the very start of free agency.

"I just feel like the situation, it was a great team," said McGee.

"Obviously I had just played them in the playoffs and they had that playoff run, and knowing the abilities of Luka and the way he distributes the ball and players like that, I seem to really succeed with. And the fact that I was also coming here to be a starter was part of why I wanted to come here also."

McGee confirmed to reporter Callie Caplan that he held interest from the Milwaukee Bucks before returning to Dallas. He also pointed to Doncic's growth as a reason to be be excited about playing with him.

He also believes his connections from his time in Los Angeles helped tie him to the Mavericks.

"It definitely helped. Jason and Jared (Dudley) really were monumental in bringing me to the team, for sure. Definitely with decision-making, just familiar faces I know and coaching — I know their demeanor, and I know their coaching style, so that was pretty cool, too," said McGee.

Last season, McGee played in 74 games for the Suns, averaging 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in just under 16 minutes played. The Suns lost him and Frank Kaminsky in free agency with Deandre Ayton potentially on the way out, too.

Phoenix did re-sign Bismack Biyombo and traded for Jock Landale as well, covering their bases in any scenario that involves more change.

