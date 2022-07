Tessa Bailey's 2021 romantic comedy novel "It Happened One Summer" is being adapted into a movie, and the news has fans of the book shrieking with excitement. The first installment in Bailey's Bellinger Sisters series has been a sensation on BookTok, having sucked in numerous readers with its endearing take on the classic "It Girl" trope. The light-hearted story follows a socialite named Piper Bellinger, whose reputation as a rebellious, spoiled brat precedes her. When her wild-child tendencies come to a head, her stepfather finally takes matters into his hands and sends Piper and her sister to manage a faraway family dive bar, landing her in a small town that tests her in more ways than one.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO