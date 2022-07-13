ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ex-Broncos TE Matt LaCosse Announces NFL Retirement

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

Former Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse announced Tuesday that he's retiring from the NFL.

LaCosse, who played for four teams in seven seasons, took to Twitter with a "thank you" to "the game I love."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

LaCosse, 29, entered the league as a 2015 undrafted free agent and spent his first three years bouncing between the New York Giants active roster and practice squad. The Illinois product played the 2017-18 campaigns in Denver, making 17 appearances and five starts, before closing out his career with the Patriots from 2019-2021.

Altogether, LaCosse caught 40 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He set personal bests — 24 catches and 250 yards — with the Broncos in 2018, which earned him a two-year, $4.8 million free-agent contract the following offseason.

LaCosse was a vocal proponent of ex-Denver head coach Vance Joseph, whose firing preceded LaCosse's defection to New England.

“He always kept his head up and he always kept working. From here on out, he’ll always have my respect for that," LaCosse said in January 2019. "It’s not an easy thing to do in this league. He’s a great coach. He’ll land on his feet, and he’ll be missed around here.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
New York State
Local
Colorado Football
State
Illinois State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Patriots#American Football#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins OL Richie Incognito, DB Jason McCourty announce retirement

On Friday, former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito and defensive back Jason McCourty announced their retirement from the NFL. Incognito spent four seasons as a member of the Dolphins from 2010-2013, starting 55 games during his tenure and making it to one Pro Bowl. He also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.
MIAMI, FL
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: 8x MLB All-Star Sent To Atlanta Braves

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano. The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star. The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX Sports

Richie Incognito retires after turbulent 15-year NFL career

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito has retired after a turbulent 15-year NFL career. Incognito announced the decision Friday at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 39-year-old played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Darnell Mooney, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Entering the 2022 season, Bears WR Darnell Mooney is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the offense. It’s a role he’s been preparing for going back to last season. “There were days when [Allen Robinson] didn’t practice and I took that as an opportunity to let whoever was watching know,” he said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “Like A-Rob’s our dude, but if anything happens to A-Rob, we’re going to be fine because I’m gonna ball out.”
CHICAGO, IL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy