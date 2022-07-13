Former Patriots TE Matt LaCosse Retires

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse is calling it a career after seven years in the NFL.

The 29-year-old announced his retirement on social media Tuesday evening. LaCosse finishes his career having logged 40 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns over 34 games and 14 starts.

“I am saying goodbye to the game that I love, the game that I have sacrificed so much for and I want to truly say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for me,” LaCosse said in his statement. “This dream wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

LaCosse, a product of the University of Illinois, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2015. He has also spent time with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos before signing with the Patriots in the 2019 offseason.

With the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski during the same offseason, and recently signed Benjamin Watson entering the year under a four-game suspension, LaCosse assumed a significant role in New England's offense. He played in 11 games for New England, totaling 13 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to the 2020 season. LaCosse announced he would opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was expected to compete for a roster spot with fellow incumbent tight end Ryan Izzo. However, he rarely projected as higher than third on the depth chart, behind rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, both whom the Patriots traded up to select in the third round of the NFL draft.

Upon his return in 2021, LaCosse was released by the Patriots during final roster cut downs. Shortly thereafter, he was signed to the practice squad, where he would remain for the better part of the season. LaCosse made his 2021 season debut against the Cleveland Browns in November. He took 10 total snaps, playing nine on offense plus another in the kicking game. LaCosse finished the game with no catches.

As New England prepares to open training camp on July 26, their tight-end depth chart is expected to feature Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Asiasi, Keene and Matt Sokol.