New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Kadarius Toney

This past year has been rocky for the Giants' second-year receiver, Kadarius Toney. After an up-and-down rookie season, followed by an offseason filled with drama and trade rumors, many questions remain regarding Toney’s future with the team.

Toney showed the NFL world his supreme talent in flashes last season. What he failed to show, however, was the ability to be consistent. Whether it was because of injuries, or a lack of maturity, Toney seemed to disappear at times.

He does deserve some slack, considering the total offensive output from quarterback play to coaching was nothing short of abysmal. But he is not blameless, as he has to start showing more maturity on the field of play and start producing like the Giants thought he could produce when they selected him No. 20 overall last year.

The Giants' new coaching staff has a vision as to how it wants the offense to look, and Toney, as of right now, is still a part of that. But if he continues to be inconsistent and/or undisciplined, it will be interesting to see if the Giants start to slowly phase him out of the offense.

That said, a solid second season will go a long way toward erasing questions people have about the former Florida star.

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

What He Brings

Whether you are a Toney fanatic or skeptic, there is no debate that Toney has been underutilized in the offense. Luckily, the Giants may have already found the answer to this problem: Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka.

The versatility and explosive potential Toney has that warranted his first-round selection might finally be unlocked by a staff that will bring much more creativity to the offense.

Toney has an uncanny ability to plant his foot in the ground, change direction on a dime, and explode. This skill set is tremendously valuable in both route running and YAC situations. The idea of Daboll scheming up plays to get Toney the ball in his hands in space should excite Giants fans.

Toney uses his twitchiness to get open in a flash and therefore is perfect in short-yardage situations. Not to mention his ability to turn these short plays into massive gains.

Toney could turn out to be a valuable weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones. Used correctly, combined with the other supremely talented, skill position players on the roster (e.g., Saquon Barkley, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay), the Giants could have one of the most underrated units in the NFL.

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

His Contract

Toney is in his second year of a four-year, $13.7 million deal he signed following the 2021 NFL draft. For 2022, Toney will account for $3.1 million against the cap.

These figures rank 59th overall at the position, similar to players like A.J Green and Jalen Reagor.

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Roster Projection/Expectation

Toney will undoubtedly find himself on the field often this season and is currently the second receiver on the Giants' depth chart.

The Giants just drafted a player with a similar skillset in Wan’Dale Robinson, which has led some to believe Toney may eventually be replaced. That doesn't seem to be in the cards at the moment; rather, Daboll will work to get Toney into the fold along with Robinson and the rest of the receivers based on matchups.