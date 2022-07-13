ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Kadarius Toney

By Dylan Paciullo
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

This past year has been rocky for the Giants' second-year receiver, Kadarius Toney. After an up-and-down rookie season, followed by an offseason filled with drama and trade rumors, many questions remain regarding Toney’s future with the team.

Toney showed the NFL world his supreme talent in flashes last season. What he failed to show, however, was the ability to be consistent. Whether it was because of injuries, or a lack of maturity, Toney seemed to disappear at times.

He does deserve some slack, considering the total offensive output from quarterback play to coaching was nothing short of abysmal. But he is not blameless, as he has to start showing more maturity on the field of play and start producing like the Giants thought he could produce when they selected him No. 20 overall last year.

The Giants' new coaching staff has a vision as to how it wants the offense to look, and Toney, as of right now, is still a part of that. But if he continues to be inconsistent and/or undisciplined, it will be interesting to see if the Giants start to slowly phase him out of the offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EO5H2_0geU4s6o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9yZW_0geU4s6o00

That said, a solid second season will go a long way toward erasing questions people have about the former Florida star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nYue_0geU4s6o00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

What He Brings

Whether you are a Toney fanatic or skeptic, there is no debate that Toney has been underutilized in the offense. Luckily, the Giants may have already found the answer to this problem: Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka.

The versatility and explosive potential Toney has that warranted his first-round selection might finally be unlocked by a staff that will bring much more creativity to the offense.

Toney has an uncanny ability to plant his foot in the ground, change direction on a dime, and explode. This skill set is tremendously valuable in both route running and YAC situations. The idea of Daboll scheming up plays to get Toney the ball in his hands in space should excite Giants fans.

Toney uses his twitchiness to get open in a flash and therefore is perfect in short-yardage situations. Not to mention his ability to turn these short plays into massive gains.

Toney could turn out to be a valuable weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones. Used correctly, combined with the other supremely talented, skill position players on the roster (e.g., Saquon Barkley, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay), the Giants could have one of the most underrated units in the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DexIb_0geU4s6o00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

His Contract

Toney is in his second year of a four-year, $13.7 million deal he signed following the 2021 NFL draft. For 2022, Toney will account for $3.1 million against the cap.

These figures rank 59th overall at the position, similar to players like A.J Green and Jalen Reagor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z21Hh_0geU4s6o00
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Roster Projection/Expectation

Toney will undoubtedly find himself on the field often this season and is currently the second receiver on the Giants' depth chart.

The Giants just drafted a player with a similar skillset in Wan’Dale Robinson, which has led some to believe Toney may eventually be replaced. That doesn't seem to be in the cards at the moment; rather, Daboll will work to get Toney into the fold along with Robinson and the rest of the receivers based on matchups.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Former Cowboys scout thinks Jerry Jones has bold trade up his sleeve

A former Dallas Cowboys scout says that he can see team owner Jerry Jones making a trade with a certain player on the San Francisco 49ers. The Dallas Cowboys had a solid regular-season, as they won the NFC East and watched their defense being the bright spot of their team. Yet, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion. This offseason, they have lost players due to salary cap issues.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Zach Wilson Mom Video Goes Viral: Fans React

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the story of the NFL offseason. Rumors about his dating life have been circulating on social media this month. Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the NFL quarterback of "sleeping with his mom's best friend." The social-media comment has since been deleted. Zach's mom,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saquon’s Days As Giant Are Numbered

There has been a lot said about the New York Giants running back situation. There are a bunch of question marks around star running back, Saquon Barkley. Can he stay healthy? Will he be a consistent three or four yards per carry kind of back? Can he replicate his rookie year? I believe that even if the answer to all of those questions are true, his days as a Giant are numbered.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Person
Kadarius Toney
Yardbarker

2022 Detroit Lions win totals: Going from laughing stock to just above

The first season of the Dan Campbell era saw just 3 wins. The Lions were not really a pushover though, just undermanned at most spots. It also had to sting a little to see former QB Matt Stafford lead the Rams to a Super Bowl. He was not going to lead the Lions there, but that was the general idea when they selected him with the top overall pick many years ago.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ second-round pick looking to fill void on defense

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to find another impact pass-rusher with the departure of Randy Gregory this past offseason. They might have a guy currently on their roster that is capable of filling that void. That player is second-round pick, Sam Williams, from Ole Miss. Williams comes to Dallas after an incredible final season at Ole Miss. In that season he recorded 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Those stats helped him reach third-team AP All-American honors.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#American Football
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Travis Etienne Shows Off in Workout With Ezekiel Elliot, Melvin Gordon

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on Travis Etienne to be a home-run threat in 2022, they likely love what they are continuing to see from his offseason. After a spring where Etienne was fully cleared for practice following his season-ending Lisfranc injury as a rookie, the former first-round pick and Clemson star has posted a series of impressive offseason training videos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Lands In ESPN’s Top-10 RB List

What a rollercoaster 12 months it’s been for this Browns offense. One year ago, the team had high expectations heading into the 2021 season. Baker Mayfield had just led the squad to its first taste of playoff success in some time, falling just short of the AFC champions Kansas City.
CLEVELAND, OH
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Quarterbacks Preview: At a Crossroads

After three seasons, the New York Giants still don't know what they have in quarterback Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft. That's not good news, either. When it comes to its draft class members, ideally, a team will have an idea of what it has in each after three seasons. This would especially hold for the quarterback position, which is the most critical position on the roster.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Falcons, Giants, Panthers, Matt Corral

When reflecting on Falcons’ fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier‘s pro day, RBs coach Michael Pitre praised the running back for asking questions and wants to see how Allgeier performs in training camp. “His tape speaks for itself. He’s a tough, physical guy, a downhill runner who plays behind his...
ATLANTA, GA
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy