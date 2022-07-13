Buckeyes set themes for first six home games

Ohio State could be in the all-scarlet uniforms again. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is finding new way to get its fans excited about football season — if they need any more reasons to be excited for a national-title contending team.

As the Buckeyes prepare to cross the 50-days-until-kickoff countdown, they’re rolling out the themes for each of their home games this week.

So far, the September and October themes have been revealed, giving the biggest games the star treatment. Ohio State kicks off with a massive showdown against Notre Dame, a game that doesn’t need any added juice.

The Buckeyes are working back after not winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2016, falling short of all of their goals. They are confident they can get back to the top of the league.

“I think last year, we played some games really tough,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said this offseason. “I mean, we were really physical in some games. And then there were other times where you watch the film, and you just you wish it was better. And so one of the things we talk about is competitive stamina, bringing it every single week. Because the thing that’s unique about Ohio State is you’re not allowed to lose a game here.

” … We’re gonna have to be physical. If we’re tough, and we have good leadership next year, then we have a chance to reach our goals.”

All the home games will give Ohio State a chance to make a statement.

The Ohio State themes for September and October home games are as follows:

Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame: The primetime (7:30 p.m. on ABC) home-opening game against Notre Dame will feature ESPN’s College Gameday pregame show in the morning. The Buckeyes will honor the 2002 national-title winning team during the game, as well. It should be a wild atmosphere at the Horseshoe.

Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State: The Buckeyes second game of the season will be a Noon kickoff on Big Ten Network. It will serve as the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame celebration game, as well as the faculty and staff appreciation game, the scarlet and gray game and the Buckeyes Care game.

Sept. 17 vs. Toledo: The second night game of the year (7 p.m. on FOX) will be the Ohio State Alumni Band game, which will feature band members from past and present.

Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin: Fans have already been instructed to wear black for the huge Big Ten matchup between the Buckeyes and Wisconsin. The biggest remaining question: will the Buckeyes and Badgers meet in primetime? It’s already been announced as one that’ll be televised on ABC. And will the black alternative uniforms make a comeback after a year without them?

Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers: Ohio State plans to celebrate 100 years of the Horseshoe on Oct. 1 when it welcomes Rutgers. That game will also serve as the program’s Homecoming game. That contest is already slated as a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, but the network hasn’t been announced yet.

Oct. 22 vs. Iowa: The Buckeyes are asking fans to ‘Scarlet Out the ‘Shoe’ for the home Big Ten showdown against Iowa. Ohio State wore all-scarlet uniforms last year in a win over Penn State. Will the Buckeyes replicate that on-field look this season?