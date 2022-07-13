Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylon Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC.

The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists.

Texas

“There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”

USC

“USC felt like a home away from home when I first visited,” Shelby said. “That’s why I knew I had to come back for an official visit. It was the family atmosphere and the vision coach Riley had that caught my attention. I feel like I would be able to not only become a better football player there but also a better man. I love their schemes on defense and the way they would utilize me. They also have one of the top educations in the country.”

“Physically gifted EDGE prospect with high-end upside,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Prototype frame and build for an edge rusher. Looks college ready now as a junior in high school. Athleticism jumps off the screen. Extremely comfortable in space and can run with receivers downfield. Quality bend and flexibility off the edge during pass rush. Totaled 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 8 sacks during his junior season. Played as an off-ball linebacker often and posted a very high sack rate in limited pass rush opportunities.”

“Jumped just shy of 19 feet in the long jump and an impressive 45 feet in the triple jump during his junior track and field season. Solid hand usage and ability to strike his opponent first. Needs to refine his ability to disengage when blockers are latched on. Will develop a wider arsenal of pass rush moves with continued experience collegiate coaching. Potential is through the roof. One of the higher upsides in the country due to physical build and athletic ability. One of the younger edge defenders in the 2023 recruiting cycle turning 17 years old in the summer prior to his senior season.”

Shelby ranks as the No. 265 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 34 Edge and the No. 48 player in the state of Texas.