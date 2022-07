The iPhone 14 is expected to be the next phone in Apple's 2022 flagship line. There are numerous rumors buzzing around regarding the next iPhone's design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless with Touch ID), but at this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 DAYS AGO