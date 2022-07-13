PHOTOS: Fresh produce, live music, unique vendors at Rifle Farmers Market

The Downtown Aspen Art Festival returns this weekend for its 19th year. Although the festival has moved locations over the years, the festival will take place at Paepcke Park this weekend, where it will stay for future years, according to show director Elaine Laurent. “The reason it started is because, oh my gosh, this is Aspen, how do you not have a spectacular fine curated art festival here in Aspen? It’s one of the most prime locations,” Laurent said. The 120 artists will showcase a variety of different mediums, including painting, jewelry, sculpture, photography and clay. All of the artists will be present in their booths to display their handmade work. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Comments / 0