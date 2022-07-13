PHOTOS: Fresh produce, live music, unique vendors at Rifle Farmers Market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley from noon on Sunday until 8 PM Sunday evening. A Heat Advisory means we’ll be hot enough for heat-related illness. That includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke. High temperature will be the lower 100′s on Sunday afternoon. Prolonged exposure to the intense heat increases your odds of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If you have to be out in the heat, stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water and take cool breaks frequently. Avoid the sun if you can. If you’re able to avoid the hottest part of the day from about 2 PM through 6 PM. Unusually high humidity for our area adds to the risk of heat illness. Remember to check on pets and elderly neighbors. Never leave pets or children in unattended vehicles for any length of time.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO