ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

PHOTOS: Fresh produce, live music, unique vendors at Rifle Farmers Market

By Ray K. Erku
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always something cool and unique to check out every Friday during the Rifle Farmers Market at Heinze Park —...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

REI readies to enter Glenwood Springs outdoor retail market

A week and one day before its official opening, the new REI Co-op store in south Glenwood Springs resembles an outdoor education teaching lab. Near the front of the 20,300-square-foot space at the Roaring Fork Marketplace that formerly housed Office Depot (3216 S. Glen Ave., Suite A), a group of new REI employees is learning how to instruct and help customers in purchasing a suitable backpack.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Artists and their art will fill Aspen’s Paepcke Park this weekend

The Downtown Aspen Art Festival returns this weekend for its 19th year. Although the festival has moved locations over the years, the festival will take place at Paepcke Park this weekend, where it will stay for future years, according to show director Elaine Laurent. “The reason it started is because, oh my gosh, this is Aspen, how do you not have a spectacular fine curated art festival here in Aspen? It’s one of the most prime locations,” Laurent said. The 120 artists will showcase a variety of different mediums, including painting, jewelry, sculpture, photography and clay. All of the artists will be present in their booths to display their handmade work. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ASPEN, CO
1230 ESPN

Grand Junction Colorado Crowns Its Fried Chicken Champion

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day, July 6, I asked, "Where will you find Grand Junction's best fried chicken?" Here's what you had to say. Voting remained open for a total of six days. In the end, it was a tight race, but we finally have our champion. National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Rifle, CO
Lifestyle
City
Rifle, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Flat Tops adventures can be flat-out fun …

Where is the Flat Tops? Pretty much all of the national forest land north of Glenwood Springs, New Castle and the Silt-Rifle area. How do you get there? The best routes are the New Castle-Buford Road, Coffee Pot Road and, for heavy duty four-wheel-drive vehicles only, Transfer Trail. What can...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Dangerous, near-record heat prompts a Heat Advisory for Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley from noon on Sunday until 8 PM Sunday evening. A Heat Advisory means we’ll be hot enough for heat-related illness. That includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke. High temperature will be the lower 100′s on Sunday afternoon. Prolonged exposure to the intense heat increases your odds of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If you have to be out in the heat, stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water and take cool breaks frequently. Avoid the sun if you can. If you’re able to avoid the hottest part of the day from about 2 PM through 6 PM. Unusually high humidity for our area adds to the risk of heat illness. Remember to check on pets and elderly neighbors. Never leave pets or children in unattended vehicles for any length of time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Food Drink#The Rifle Farmers Market
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters: Run thanks, Crystal protections, parking concern, disability awareness

I am writing to thank everyone who came out and participated in the first annual Maggie’s 10K, 5K and mile Mountain Run. I also wanted to thank all the volunteers, sponsors, Jim and Cyndi McGinnis (Maggie’s parents) and Tina Leyba (photographer). Finally, I want to thank Fire Chief Gary Tillotson for coordinating the on-site ambulance.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs looks to hotel conversions for housing solutions

The city of Glenwood Springs is looking to long-term stay hotels to provide affordable housing. “What we are trying to do is make the process quicker for those hotel conversions,” Glenwood Springs Assistant City Manager Jenn Ooton said. Glenwood Springs City Council voted unanimously with council member Shelley Kaup...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KREX

Metros sending the most people to Grand Junction

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Grand Junction, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Grand Junction from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Open house meetings next week to review Cottonwood Pass concept designs

Two public meetings are slated next week, one in Glenwood Springs and another in Gypsum, to introduce conceptual plans for improving Cottonwood Pass as an alternative east-west route for local passenger-vehicle traffic during Interstate 70 closures through Glenwood Canyon. The first open-house format meeting is set to take place from...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Smoker on gondola may have started fire at famed Colorado ski resort

When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario. According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.
ASPEN, CO
KJCT8

KJCT SHOOTERS GRILL CLOSES

ONE OF THE MORE UNIQUE THINGS TO SEE AT THE MESA COUNTY FAIR IS THE COOL ZOO WILDLIFE CONSERVATION. THE SECOND DAY OF THE MESA COUNTY FAIR KICKED OFF TODAY.... Western Colorado is known for its many hiking trails. However, when you head out on the trail you no mater how secluded it may be... you may not be alone. Our reporter, Chris Guevara, explains safety tips on wildlife during your hike.
MESA COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

All Mesa County Voters Are Getting A Refund Of Cold Hard Cash

If you are an active registered voter in Mesa County, you're about to pocket some cold hard cash. Everybody knows about the big refund Colorado taxpayers are getting in the next few weeks thanks to the Tax Payers Bill of Rights. (TABOR) Single filers are getting $750 while joint filers will be receiving $1500. But, wait, there's more.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MONKEY POX MESA COUNTY

ONE OF THE MORE UNIQUE THINGS TO SEE AT THE MESA COUNTY FAIR IS THE COOL ZOO WILDLIFE CONSERVATION. THE SECOND DAY OF THE MESA COUNTY FAIR KICKED OFF TODAY.... Western Colorado is known for its many hiking trails. However, when you head out on the trail you no mater how secluded it may be... you may not be alone. Our reporter, Chris Guevara, explains safety tips on wildlife during your hike.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

TABOR tax refunds headed to Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have good news for registered voters in Mesa County. TABOR tax checks can be found in your mailbox this fall. TABOR, Taxpayer’s Bill Of Rights, happens every year in Colorado. The state limits the amount of revenue governments in Colorado can spend. Those taxes include sales, income and property to name a few. The total refund statewide will top $3.65 billion while here in Mesa County it topped $12.7 million.
MESA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy