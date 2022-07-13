ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California’s Most Popular Drink

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbR7D_0geTxe8z00
Photo : Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Cream, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in California.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of California is cream soda. This soda is not as popular in many other states, but Californian's can't get enough of it!

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in California:

"Whether Californians are referring to Barq's or to homemade cream soda, they're definitely onto something. Vanilla cream soda is a delicious treat, and it pairs well with any summer food."

For more information and a full list of the favorite soda in every state visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Celebrities fined for using too much water amid drought in California

Severe droughts in California have led some counties to enact unprecedented water budgets. But a CBS Los Angeles investigation found that celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone are using as much as three times their allotted water budget. David Goldstein, the CBS Los Angeles reporter who led this investigation, joins Ben Tracy on CBS News to discuss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
SFGate

This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Soda#Food Drink#Coke#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course

June 24 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers responded to a California golf course to escort a "very pregnant" sea lion from a putting green back to the ocean. SeaWorld Animal Rescue said a team was summoned to Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego County on Thursday when the sea lion was spotted resting on a putting green at the resort's golf course.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
377
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy